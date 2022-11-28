International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20221128/moldovagaz-remedies-payment-breach-for-november-gas-supplies-to-gazprom-company-1104774755.html
Moldovagaz Remedies Payment Breach for November Gas Supplies to Gazprom: Company
Moldovagaz Remedies Payment Breach for November Gas Supplies to Gazprom: Company
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldovagaz has corrected a violation of the payment to Gazprom for gas supplies in November, with funds for gas "settled" in Ukraine having... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T08:22+0000
2022-11-28T08:22+0000
economy
gas
moldova
gazprom
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101979/28/1019792837_0:219:4288:2631_1920x0_80_0_0_5f366b36c9b3ca8b9186d9b6a0b961be.jpg
"Moldovagaz has corrected a violation of the payment to Gazprom for the current supplies of Russian gas in November. Gazprom received funds for the gas 'settled' on the territory of Ukraine, intended for consumers in Moldova," the company wrote on Telegram.In this regard, Gazprom has decided not to reduce gas supplies to the Sudzha entry point for further transit to MoldovaGazprom also reserved the right to reduce or stop gas supplies should Moldova violates their payment.
https://sputniknews.com/20221110/von-der-leyen-eu-allocates-200mln-to-moldova-to-buy-gas-1103969696.html
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101979/28/1019792837_246:0:4043:2848_1920x0_80_0_0_7ec6d590512a1ea70d26d83f00f04734.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldovagaz, payment breach, gas supplies, gazprom
moldovagaz, payment breach, gas supplies, gazprom

Moldovagaz Remedies Payment Breach for November Gas Supplies to Gazprom: Company

08:22 GMT 28.11.2022
© AP Photo / Sergei ChuzavkovRussia's Sudzha gas pumping station
Russia's Sudzha gas pumping station - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
© AP Photo / Sergei Chuzavkov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldovagaz has corrected a violation of the payment to Gazprom for gas supplies in November, with funds for gas "settled" in Ukraine having been received, the Russian energy giant said on Monday.
"Moldovagaz has corrected a violation of the payment to Gazprom for the current supplies of Russian gas in November. Gazprom received funds for the gas 'settled' on the territory of Ukraine, intended for consumers in Moldova," the company wrote on Telegram.
In this regard, Gazprom has decided not to reduce gas supplies to the Sudzha entry point for further transit to Moldova
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
Von der Leyen: EU Allocates $200Mln to Moldova to Buy Gas
10 November, 08:52 GMT
Gazprom also reserved the right to reduce or stop gas supplies should Moldova violates their payment.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала