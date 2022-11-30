https://sputniknews.com/20221130/major-news-groups-push-biden-to-drop-assange-charges-us-rail-worker-strike-looms-us-tech-war-1104845565.html

Major News Groups Push Biden to Drop Assange Charges; US Rail Worker Strike Looms; US Tech War

Several mainstream newsgroups in the US and Europe have released a document asking President Biden to drop charges against Julian Assange.

Major News Groups Push Biden to Drop Assange Charges; US Rail Worker Strike Looms; US Tech War

Piers Robinson, academic and Media Studies researcher and co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Several mainstream newsgroups in the US and Europe have released a document asking President Biden to drop charges against Julian Assange.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Russia Gate. As John Durham wraps up his investigation into the origins of the Russia gate Trump investigation, observers ask the critical questions he appears to have ignored.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss domestic politics. President Biden is getting pressure from his left flank as he pushes Congress to step in and halt the looming rail workers' strike.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The new UK Prime Minister has fallen in line with US neocon anti-China sentiments as he announces a new era in UK-China relations. Also, Filipino peace activists protested Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to their nation and the US tech war against China is crumbling.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Israeli navy has arrested several Palestinian fishermen. Also, The US and Israel are holding drills that simulate an attack on Iran.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Settler pogroms against Palestinians are becoming the new normal in Israel. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. President Biden calls on Congress to avert a rail strike. Also, EU states disagree on a Russian oil price cap, and the Global economy may be in for violent shocks in the near future.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss politics. We discuss a consortium news article that posits that the US media serves the governors rather than the governed. Also, President Biden is pardoning turkeys rather than people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

