House Democrats Select Hakeem Jeffries as Congress’ First Black Minority Leader

Jeffries, 52, a political moderate from Brooklyn, has been in the House since 2013 and been part of Pelosi’s inner leadership circle since 2019, when he was chosen to chair the House Democratic Caucus. He has long been seen as a major contender to replace either Pelosi, who is 82, or the 83-year-old Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), the former majority leader. Both announced earlier this month they would step back from leadership after Democrats narrowly lost the House to the Republicans in the midterm elections.The ease of the Democratic leadership transition is sharply contrasted by the bitter struggle faced by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for House speaker. The former minority leader has attempted to face down an internal rebellion by a handful of GOP lawmakers critical of his leadership and who are capable of throwing the vote because of the extremely narrow 9-seat majority the GOP holds.The House votes for the new speaker on January 3, after the new crop of lawmakers who were elected in November are sworn in and the departing lawmakers have officially left office.

