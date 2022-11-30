https://sputniknews.com/20221130/five-major-media-outlets-call-for-julian-assange-to-be-released--1104840667.html
Five Major Media Outlets Call for Julian Assange to Be Released
Five Major Media Outlets Call for Julian Assange to Be Released
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including several major media outlets' plea for Julian Assange freedom.
Five major media outlets call for Julian Assange to be released
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including several major media outlets' plea for Julian Assange freedom.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDr. Karin Kneissl -Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy AnalystMisty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of “The Facts On The Ground” Podcast and #FreeAssange VigilsAngelo Giuliano - Italian-Swiss Financial Consultant and Geopolitical ExpertIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed how NATO wants to increase their presence in the Black Sea and the latest on the Russian Special Operation with Mark Sleboda.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Dr. Karin Kneissl about the politicization of sports as seen during the Qatar World Cup.In the third hour, the hosts discussed an open letter written by five major media outlets to support Julian Assange’s freedom, expressing how publishing is not a crime with Misty Winston.Later in the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with Angelo Giuliano about the anti-lockdown protests happening in China and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s resignation and its implications on Taiwanese and Chinese relations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Five Major Media Outlets Call for Julian Assange to Be Released
04:48 GMT 30.11.2022
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including several major media outlets' plea for Julian Assange freedom.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Dr. Karin Kneissl -Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy Analyst
Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of “The Facts On The Ground” Podcast and #FreeAssange Vigils
Angelo Giuliano - Italian-Swiss Financial Consultant and Geopolitical Expert
In the first hour, Fault Lines discussed how NATO wants to increase their presence in the Black Sea and the latest on the Russian Special Operation with Mark Sleboda.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Dr. Karin Kneissl about the politicization of sports as seen during the Qatar World Cup.
In the third hour, the hosts discussed an open letter written by five major media outlets to support Julian Assange’s freedom, expressing how publishing is not a crime with Misty Winston.
Later in the final hour, Fault Lines spoke with Angelo Giuliano about the anti-lockdown protests happening in China and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s resignation and its implications on Taiwanese and Chinese relations.
