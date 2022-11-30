https://sputniknews.com/20221130/eu-commission-head-von-der-leyen-proposes-to-create-structure-to-manage-frozen-russian-assets-1104857026.html

EU Commission Head von der Leyen Proposes to Create Structure to Manage Frozen Russian Assets

EU Commission Head von der Leyen Proposes to Create Structure to Manage Frozen Russian Assets

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Wednesday to create a special structure to manage the frozen assets... 30.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-30T08:37+0000

2022-11-30T08:37+0000

2022-11-30T08:37+0000

world

ursula von der leyen

europe

eu

russia

frozen assets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104768/37/1047683739_0:112:3245:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_2f80a2301f82b828624a16f6a3fb7c6c.jpg

On Monday, the EU Council approved the decision to include circumvention and violation of European sanctions in the list of EU criminal offenses. According to a previous statement by EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, such a step would pave the way for the confiscation of Russian assets in the European Union.Brussels slapped several rounds of sanctions on Moscow after the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine back in February, freezing 17.4 billion euros ($18 billion) of Russian assets, while in total the US and their allies have arrested assets worth over $300 bln.Moscow has repeatedly criticized the EU's attempts to confiscate Russian assets, condemning what it considers an illegal seizure - an expropriation violating the European Constitution and international law warning that Russia would do everything possible to return the seized assets.

eu

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu freezes russian assets, frozen assets, anti-russian sanctions, russia, european union, ursula von der leyen