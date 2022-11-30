https://sputniknews.com/20221130/corporate-media-shuts-out-calls-for-peace-in-ukraine-1104843268.html

Corporate Media Shuts Out Calls for Peace in Ukraine

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss the formation of a new cross-sector union of service workers in the American south, the particular exploitation that workers in the south are subject to as the inflation crisis continues to deepen, how this organization can work to combat the legacies of racism in labor organizing and in the south and address the needs of Black low-wage workers, and why the difficulty in organizing service workers is necessary despite the difficulties involved.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Perry, a writer for the Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss how corporate media outlets are pushing misinformation about Nicaragua’s recent municipal elections to demonize the country, how this fits into the playbook practiced by the corporate media on other elections which take place in countries which are targets of imperialism, and what Nicaragua’s elections actually looked like and where the misinformation is coming from.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of Political Misfits, which you can hear from 12 to 2 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss the insult of the traditional presidential turkey pardon as people convicted of felonies continue to ask for pardons, how the application process for a presidential pardon is stacked against people who request a pardon, and how the effects of a felony conviction and difficulty in obtaining a pardon are used as a means of deterring whistleblowing.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bryce Greene, Contributor to Fairness and Accuracy in Reporting to discuss fissures forming between the US, its European allies, and Ukraine as calls for peace in Ukraine grow, the fallout from the Associated Press blaming Russia for a missile strike in Poland and what it reveals about US journalism, and how dissenting voices on issues of war have been effectively shut out of the corporate media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

