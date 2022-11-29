https://sputniknews.com/20221129/nyt-defends-assange-hawaiian-volcano-erupts-protests-in-china--1104801989.html

NYT Defends Assange, Hawaiian Volcano Erupts, Protests in China

NYT Defends Assange, Hawaiian Volcano Erupts, Protests in China

Western media pounce on China protests, European leaders wise up to American profits from Ukraine, and the NYT speaks up for Julian Assange. 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T04:08+0000

2022-11-29T04:08+0000

2022-11-29T10:11+0000

political misfits

radio

npp

julian assange

chevron

venezuela

ftx

china

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104801843_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_68a86a0617bc4e9da6d5fca19f11d00c.png

NYT Defends Assange, Hawaiian Volcano Erupts, Protests in China Western media pounce on China protests, European leaders wise up to American profits from Ukraine, and the NYT speaks up for Julian Assange.

Foreign affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss recent Ukrainian military movements, an imminent nuclear crisis in Zaporozhye, what the eastern Ukrainian region may look like moving forward, and continuing instability in Iran as Tehran brings in Basij forces to quell protests.Director for Veterans for Peace Garett Reppenhagen discusses the belated congressional effort to track the weapons sent to Ukraine, and allegations of trafficking and other labor abuses on US bases.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on Asia-Pacific geopolitics KJ Noh discusses the secretive Trilateral Commission offering a peek into its discussions, Asian countries seeking diplomacy over escalation with China amidst crisis in Europe, how Western media is portraying the current unrest in China, and how to interpret recent Taiwanese elections.Cohost of the Sputnik News program By Any Means Necessary Jacquie Luqman discusses the delayed calls from mainstream media to drop all the charges against Julian Assange, the failure of a two-state solution in Israel-Palestine, whether a Chevron deal in Venezuela means an easing of the US sanctions regime on Caracas, and the former DHS's former "Disinformation Czar" Nina Jankowicz registering as a foreign agent.The Misfits also discuss Elon Musk’s saber-rattling with Apple, Axios predicting an imminent collapse in housing prices, and more dominoes falling in the FTX collapse.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

venezuela

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

аудио, radio, npp, julian assange, chevron, venezuela, ftx, china, ukraine