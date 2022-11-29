https://sputniknews.com/20221129/nato-chief-stoltenberg-claims-constructive-dialogue-with-russia-not-working-1104825026.html

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Claims Constructive Dialogue With Russia Not Working

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Claims Constructive Dialogue With Russia Not Working

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the constructive dialogue with Moscow, which, according to him, the alliance... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-29T12:07+0000

2022-11-29T12:07+0000

2022-11-29T12:16+0000

russia

russia

nato

sanctions

jens stoltenberg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103234/26/1032342669_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9ff9d5a7a66d739dda2c69b8074bd4.jpg

Russia has accused NATO of breaking its prior commitment not to enlarge eastward. It considers that NATO demonstrated it was inclined to confrontation by accumulating troops and weapons near the Russian border for years. The Kremlin has slammed NATO's eastward expansion as a form of aggression, saying it would not bring security to Europe.Last December, Russia proposed to NATO and the United States to work out new, mutually-acceptable security guarantees in Europe. They held several rounds of talks in January. The US and NATO rejected Russia's offer but committed not to deploy nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jens stoltenberg , nato, russia