https://sputniknews.com/20221114/nato-cannot-exist-without-enemy-russian-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1104088271.html
NATO Cannot Exist Without Enemy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says
NATO Cannot Exist Without Enemy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday that NATO was an organization that could not exist without an... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-14T06:55+0000
2022-11-14T06:55+0000
2022-11-14T06:55+0000
russia
russia
nato
alexander grushko
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg
He noted that now NATO is spreading into new regions and organizing its military infrastructure around China.On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and the NATO member states were trying to intervene into the region of ASEAN and establish military alliances to deter China and Russia.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_110:0:1891:1336_1920x0_80_0_0_e7682516c8c0b4cbc33c12d9b0fae61b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, nato, alexander grushko
russia, nato, alexander grushko
NATO Cannot Exist Without Enemy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday that NATO was an organization that could not exist without an enemy.
"NATO is such an organization that cannot live without an enemy. Without an enemy it will die. The most important [for it] is to create an image of the enemy and moving toward borders of this potential enemy", Grushko said.
He noted that now NATO is spreading into new regions and organizing its military infrastructure around China.
“Now they already declared Asia a zone of the alliance’s interests and moved their defense zone to the borders of China,” the deputy minister added.
On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and the NATO member states were trying to intervene into the region of ASEAN
and establish military alliances to deter China and Russia.