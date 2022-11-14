International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221114/nato-cannot-exist-without-enemy-russian-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1104088271.html
NATO Cannot Exist Without Enemy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says
NATO Cannot Exist Without Enemy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday that NATO was an organization that could not exist without an... 14.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-14T06:55+0000
2022-11-14T06:55+0000
russia
russia
nato
alexander grushko
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg
He noted that now NATO is spreading into new regions and organizing its military infrastructure around China.On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and the NATO member states were trying to intervene into the region of ASEAN and establish military alliances to deter China and Russia.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_110:0:1891:1336_1920x0_80_0_0_e7682516c8c0b4cbc33c12d9b0fae61b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, nato, alexander grushko
russia, nato, alexander grushko

NATO Cannot Exist Without Enemy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says

06:55 GMT 14.11.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) / NATO flag
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday that NATO was an organization that could not exist without an enemy.

"NATO is such an organization that cannot live without an enemy. Without an enemy it will die. The most important [for it] is to create an image of the enemy and moving toward borders of this potential enemy", Grushko said.

He noted that now NATO is spreading into new regions and organizing its military infrastructure around China.

“Now they already declared Asia a zone of the alliance’s interests and moved their defense zone to the borders of China,” the deputy minister added.

On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and the NATO member states were trying to intervene into the region of ASEAN and establish military alliances to deter China and Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала