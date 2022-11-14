https://sputniknews.com/20221114/nato-cannot-exist-without-enemy-russian-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1104088271.html

NATO Cannot Exist Without Enemy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday that NATO was an organization that could not exist without an...

He noted that now NATO is spreading into new regions and organizing its military infrastructure around China.On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and the NATO member states were trying to intervene into the region of ASEAN and establish military alliances to deter China and Russia.

