Mesmerizing Views: Winners of the 2022 International Landscape Photographer Award
Mesmerizing Views: Winners of the 2022 International Landscape Photographer Award
The results of the contest, which started in October, were unveiled today. The winning photographers showed the world the beauty of nature. 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition attracted both experienced and inexperienced photographers worldwide. The award recognizes the most picturesque photos, and, with a hefty prize of $5,000 for first place, every landscape photographer was eager to showcase their talent. Prizes were awarded in categories such as: international landscape photographer of the year, snow and ice award, and seascape award. This year, among more than 3,800 entries from around the world, first place went to Benjamin Briones Grandi from Chile, in the best photographer of the year category, with a series of images, one of which is Grandi Andes Interior. Second place went to Tony Wang from China. The US photographer Martin Broen won in the single photo category with his amazing image Flooded Cave. The Seascape Award went to French photographer Julien Delaval with Lost Sea. Enjoy the winners of the International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 in our satellite gallery.
Mesmerizing Views: Winners of the 2022 International Landscape Photographer Award

14:24 GMT 29.11.2022 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 29.11.2022)
The results of the contest, which started in October, were unveiled today. The winning photographers showed the world the beauty of nature.
The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition attracted both experienced and inexperienced photographers worldwide. The award recognizes the most picturesque photos, and, with a hefty prize of $5,000 for first place, every landscape photographer was eager to showcase their talent. Prizes were awarded in categories such as: international landscape photographer of the year, snow and ice award, and seascape award. This year, among more than 3,800 entries from around the world, first place went to Benjamin Briones Grandi from Chile, in the best photographer of the year category, with a series of images, one of which is Grandi Andes Interior. Second place went to Tony Wang from China. The US photographer Martin Broen won in the single photo category with his amazing image Flooded Cave. The Seascape Award went to French photographer Julien Delaval with Lost Sea. Enjoy the winners of the International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 in our satellite gallery.
© Photo : Benjamin Briones Grandi/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Grandi Andes Interior shot by Chilean photographer Benjamin Briones Grandi, winner of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Grandi Andes Interior shot by Chilean photographer Benjamin Briones Grandi, winner of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. - Sputnik International
1/14
© Photo : Benjamin Briones Grandi/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Grandi Andes Interior shot by Chilean photographer Benjamin Briones Grandi, winner of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

© Photo : Tony Wang/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Ice tree image by Chinese photographer Tony Wang, who won second place in the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

Ice tree image by Chinese photographer Tony Wang, who won second place in the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition. - Sputnik International
2/14
© Photo : Tony Wang/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Ice tree image by Chinese photographer Tony Wang, who won second place in the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

© Photo : Max Rive/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Summer Window by Max Rive of the Netherlands, winner of the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina.

Summer Window by Max Rive of the Netherlands, winner of the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina. - Sputnik International
3/14
© Photo : Max Rive/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Summer Window by Max Rive of the Netherlands, winner of the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina.

© Photo : Martin Broen/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Flooded Cave by American photographer Martin Broen, winner of The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico.

Flooded Cave by American photographer Martin Broen, winner of The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. - Sputnik International
4/14
© Photo : Martin Broen/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Flooded Cave by American photographer Martin Broen, winner of The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico.

© Photo : Koki Dote/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Frozen by Japanese photographer Koki Dote, winner of the Snow And Ice Award at the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Japan,Fukushima Prefecture,Mt Nishiazuma.

Frozen by Japanese photographer Koki Dote, winner of the Snow And Ice Award at the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Japan,Fukushima Prefecture,Mt Nishiazuma. - Sputnik International
5/14
© Photo : Koki Dote/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Frozen by Japanese photographer Koki Dote, winner of the Snow And Ice Award at the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Japan,Fukushima Prefecture,Mt Nishiazuma.

© Photo : Julien Delaval/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Lost Sea by French photographer Julien Delaval, winner of the Seascape Award in The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Isle Of Eigg, Scotland.

Lost Sea by French photographer Julien Delaval, winner of the Seascape Award in The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Isle Of Eigg, Scotland. - Sputnik International
6/14
© Photo : Julien Delaval/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Lost Sea by French photographer Julien Delaval, winner of the Seascape Award in The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Isle Of Eigg, Scotland.

© Photo : Daniel Laan/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Project Green Glow by Dutch photographer Daniel Laan, winner of the Black And White Award at the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Hengifoss, Iceland.

Project Green Glow by Dutch photographer Daniel Laan, winner of the Black And White Award at the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Hengifoss, Iceland. - Sputnik International
7/14
© Photo : Daniel Laan/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Project Green Glow by Dutch photographer Daniel Laan, winner of the Black And White Award at the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Hengifoss, Iceland.

© Photo : José D. Riquelme/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Old Tree by Spanish photographer José D. Riquelme, winner of the Amazing Cloud Award in The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Namibia, Africa.

The Old Tree by Spanish photographer José D. Riquelme, winner of the Amazing Cloud Award in The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Namibia, Africa. - Sputnik International
8/14
© Photo : José D. Riquelme/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

The Old Tree by Spanish photographer José D. Riquelme, winner of the Amazing Cloud Award in The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Namibia, Africa.

© Photo : Luis Solano/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tree Of Lava by Costa Rican photographer Luis Solano is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.

Tree Of Lava by Costa Rican photographer Luis Solano is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland. - Sputnik International
9/14
© Photo : Luis Solano/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Tree Of Lava by Costa Rican photographer Luis Solano is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.

© Photo : Isabella Tabacchi/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Salty Puzzle by Italian photographer Isabella Tabacchi is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Hoz-E Soltan Salt Lake, Qom Province, Iran.

Salty Puzzle by Italian photographer Isabella Tabacchi is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Hoz-E Soltan Salt Lake, Qom Province, Iran. - Sputnik International
10/14
© Photo : Isabella Tabacchi/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Salty Puzzle by Italian photographer Isabella Tabacchi is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Hoz-E Soltan Salt Lake, Qom Province, Iran.

© Photo : Dario Giannobile/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

An image of Star Trails and Lava Plume on Mount Etna by Italian photographer Dario Giannobile, in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. On the afternoon of February 16, Etna began an extremely intense eruptive phase. For days its summit craters, including especially the new southeast crater, showed significant eruptive activity that manifested itself mainly in the release of dust and sporadic explosions of a Strombolian character accompanied by lava fountains. At about 5 p.m. a very important column of ash rose from the new southeast crater accompanied by an equally important increase in volcanic tremor (see attached file). Together with the cloud, which in the meantime had extended so far as to reach the province of Syracuse, the crater poured out an extensive lava flow that, in a short time, reached the Bove (ox) valley flowing on its slopes. The lava fountains were so high and intense that they were visible even from a distance and in sunlight. Seeing what was happening, I headed toward the volcano in hopes of photographing the night sky and lava flow. The first shots were taken at the Piano Vetore location and show the activity going on at the new southeast crater taken at high magnification. Behind the blanket of dust it is possible to see the stars that traced a trail of stars during the show. Next I moved to Mount Zoccolaro reaching the edge of the Bove Valley. From there I photographed the lava flow that, as it flowed, had drawn a 5-pointed star almost reflecting the beauty of the starry sky on earth. During the shots, a brilliant meteor plowed through the framed field to finish its course just above the erupting crater (you can see the color change from green to red). The landscapes are characterized by streaks of black lava (the sciara) mixed with black dust and snow. The evening ended with two more shots. The first shows the beautiful.

An image of Star Trails and Lava Plume on Mount Etna by Italian photographer Dario Giannobile, in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. On the afternoon of February 16, Etna began an extremely intense eruptive phase. For days its summit craters, including especially the new southeast crater, showed significant eruptive activity that manifested itself mainly in the release of dust and sporadic explosions of a Strombolian character accompanied by lava fountains. At about 5 p.m. a very important column of ash rose from the new southeast crater accompanied by an equally important increase in volcanic tremor (see attached file). Together with the cloud, which in the meantime had extended so far as to reach the province of Syracuse, the crater poured out an extensive lava flow that, in a short time, reached the Bove (ox) valley flowing on its slopes. The lava fountains were so high and intense that they were visible even from a distance and in sunlight. Seeing what was happening, I headed toward the volcano in hopes of photographing the night sky and lava flow. The first shots were taken at the Piano Vetore location and show the activity going on at the new southeast crater taken at high magnification. Behind the blanket of dust it is possible to see the stars that traced a trail of stars during the show. Next I moved to Mount Zoccolaro reaching the edge of the Bove Valley. From there I photographed the lava flow that, as it flowed, had drawn a 5-pointed star almost reflecting the beauty of the starry sky on earth. During the shots, a brilliant meteor plowed through the framed field to finish its course just above the erupting crater (you can see the color change from green to red). The landscapes are characterized by streaks of black lava (the sciara) mixed with black dust and snow. The evening ended with two more shots. The first shows the beautiful. - Sputnik International
11/14
© Photo : Dario Giannobile/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

An image of Star Trails and Lava Plume on Mount Etna by Italian photographer Dario Giannobile, in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. On the afternoon of February 16, Etna began an extremely intense eruptive phase. For days its summit craters, including especially the new southeast crater, showed significant eruptive activity that manifested itself mainly in the release of dust and sporadic explosions of a Strombolian character accompanied by lava fountains. At about 5 p.m. a very important column of ash rose from the new southeast crater accompanied by an equally important increase in volcanic tremor (see attached file). Together with the cloud, which in the meantime had extended so far as to reach the province of Syracuse, the crater poured out an extensive lava flow that, in a short time, reached the Bove (ox) valley flowing on its slopes. The lava fountains were so high and intense that they were visible even from a distance and in sunlight. Seeing what was happening, I headed toward the volcano in hopes of photographing the night sky and lava flow. The first shots were taken at the Piano Vetore location and show the activity going on at the new southeast crater taken at high magnification. Behind the blanket of dust it is possible to see the stars that traced a trail of stars during the show. Next I moved to Mount Zoccolaro reaching the edge of the Bove Valley. From there I photographed the lava flow that, as it flowed, had drawn a 5-pointed star almost reflecting the beauty of the starry sky on earth. During the shots, a brilliant meteor plowed through the framed field to finish its course just above the erupting crater (you can see the color change from green to red). The landscapes are characterized by streaks of black lava (the sciara) mixed with black dust and snow. The evening ended with two more shots. The first shows the beautiful.

© Photo : Huan Vu Trung/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

This shot of Tea Hill by Vietnamese photographer Huan Vu Trung is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Tan Son, Phu Tho, Viet Nam.

This shot of Tea Hill by Vietnamese photographer Huan Vu Trung is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Tan Son, Phu Tho, Viet Nam. - Sputnik International
12/14
© Photo : Huan Vu Trung/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

This shot of Tea Hill by Vietnamese photographer Huan Vu Trung is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Tan Son, Phu Tho, Viet Nam.

© Photo : Mitja Kobal/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Dusk Of The Alpine Elephants by the Austrian photographer Mitja Kobal is the second place winner of The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Due to the fast melt, water drips through and under the glaciers which is speeding up the melt from below. Crevasses are indicating a basin, the basin indicates thin ice, suggesting this section of the glacier will soon to be lost... Schlatenkees glacier (3670 m – 2350 m), is one of the fastest retracting glaciers in Austria. -67 meters of depth in last 100 years. Location: Schlatenkees, Tyrol, Austria.

Dusk Of The Alpine Elephants by the Austrian photographer Mitja Kobal is the second place winner of The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Due to the fast melt, water drips through and under the glaciers which is speeding up the melt from below. Crevasses are indicating a basin, the basin indicates thin ice, suggesting this section of the glacier will soon to be lost... Schlatenkees glacier (3670 m – 2350 m), is one of the fastest retracting glaciers in Austria. -67 meters of depth in last 100 years. Location: Schlatenkees, Tyrol, Austria. - Sputnik International
13/14
© Photo : Mitja Kobal/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Dusk Of The Alpine Elephants by the Austrian photographer Mitja Kobal is the second place winner of The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Due to the fast melt, water drips through and under the glaciers which is speeding up the melt from below. Crevasses are indicating a basin, the basin indicates thin ice, suggesting this section of the glacier will soon to be lost... Schlatenkees glacier (3670 m – 2350 m), is one of the fastest retracting glaciers in Austria. -67 meters of depth in last 100 years. Location: Schlatenkees, Tyrol, Austria.

© Photo : Liu Bai/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Rhythm Of Life by Chinese photographer Liu Bai, third place winner in The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Badain Jaran Desert, Inner Mongolia, China.

Rhythm Of Life by Chinese photographer Liu Bai, third place winner in The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Badain Jaran Desert, Inner Mongolia, China. - Sputnik International
14/14
© Photo : Liu Bai/The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Rhythm Of Life by Chinese photographer Liu Bai, third place winner in The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Badain Jaran Desert, Inner Mongolia, China.

