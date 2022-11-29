Mesmerizing Views: Winners of the 2022 International Landscape Photographer Award
Grandi Andes Interior shot by Chilean photographer Benjamin Briones Grandi, winner of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year.
Ice tree image by Chinese photographer Tony Wang, who won second place in the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.
Summer Window by Max Rive of the Netherlands, winner of the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina.
Flooded Cave by American photographer Martin Broen, winner of The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico.
Frozen by Japanese photographer Koki Dote, winner of the Snow And Ice Award at the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Japan,Fukushima Prefecture,Mt Nishiazuma.
Lost Sea by French photographer Julien Delaval, winner of the Seascape Award in The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Isle Of Eigg, Scotland.
Project Green Glow by Dutch photographer Daniel Laan, winner of the Black And White Award at the 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Hengifoss, Iceland.
The Old Tree by Spanish photographer José D. Riquelme, winner of the Amazing Cloud Award in The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Namibia, Africa.
Tree Of Lava by Costa Rican photographer Luis Solano is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.
Salty Puzzle by Italian photographer Isabella Tabacchi is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Hoz-E Soltan Salt Lake, Qom Province, Iran.
An image of Star Trails and Lava Plume on Mount Etna by Italian photographer Dario Giannobile, in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. On the afternoon of February 16, Etna began an extremely intense eruptive phase. For days its summit craters, including especially the new southeast crater, showed significant eruptive activity that manifested itself mainly in the release of dust and sporadic explosions of a Strombolian character accompanied by lava fountains. At about 5 p.m. a very important column of ash rose from the new southeast crater accompanied by an equally important increase in volcanic tremor (see attached file). Together with the cloud, which in the meantime had extended so far as to reach the province of Syracuse, the crater poured out an extensive lava flow that, in a short time, reached the Bove (ox) valley flowing on its slopes. The lava fountains were so high and intense that they were visible even from a distance and in sunlight. Seeing what was happening, I headed toward the volcano in hopes of photographing the night sky and lava flow. The first shots were taken at the Piano Vetore location and show the activity going on at the new southeast crater taken at high magnification. Behind the blanket of dust it is possible to see the stars that traced a trail of stars during the show. Next I moved to Mount Zoccolaro reaching the edge of the Bove Valley. From there I photographed the lava flow that, as it flowed, had drawn a 5-pointed star almost reflecting the beauty of the starry sky on earth. During the shots, a brilliant meteor plowed through the framed field to finish its course just above the erupting crater (you can see the color change from green to red). The landscapes are characterized by streaks of black lava (the sciara) mixed with black dust and snow. The evening ended with two more shots. The first shows the beautiful.
This shot of Tea Hill by Vietnamese photographer Huan Vu Trung is in the top 101 of The 9th International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Tan Son, Phu Tho, Viet Nam.
Dusk Of The Alpine Elephants by the Austrian photographer Mitja Kobal is the second place winner of The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Due to the fast melt, water drips through and under the glaciers which is speeding up the melt from below. Crevasses are indicating a basin, the basin indicates thin ice, suggesting this section of the glacier will soon to be lost... Schlatenkees glacier (3670 m – 2350 m), is one of the fastest retracting glaciers in Austria. -67 meters of depth in last 100 years. Location: Schlatenkees, Tyrol, Austria.
Rhythm Of Life by Chinese photographer Liu Bai, third place winner in The International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2022 (awarded for a single image). Badain Jaran Desert, Inner Mongolia, China.
