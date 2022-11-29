International
McCarthy Questions Why US Would Monitor Twitter Under Musk, Calls to 'Stop Picking' on Him
McCarthy Questions Why US Would Monitor Twitter Under Musk, Calls to 'Stop Picking' on Him
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday questioned why the US government would want to monitor the operation of Twitter under... 29.11.2022, Sputnik International
“Government is going to go after someone who wants to have free speech? What do they have to look at Twitter about? Do they want to go more after the American public about whether they can have an opinion on something? I think the American public has spoken on this. I think our First Amendment stands up. I think they should stop picking on Elon Musk,” McCarthy said during a press conference.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week that the Biden administration has been monitoring what is happening with Twitter since the social media platform’s purchase by Musk in October.Under Musk, Twitter has reinstated a number of previously suspended accounts, including those of former US President Donald Trump and artist Kanye West. The company has drawn criticism for bolstering its free speech protections, with Musk claiming that Apple is threatening to remove the platform from its application store.On Monday, Musk said that protecting free speech and reforming Twitter is a “battle for the future of civilization,” warning that tyranny lies ahead if the battle is lost.
18:10 GMT 29.11.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday questioned why the US government would want to monitor the operation of Twitter under billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and called on officials to stop targeting him.
“Government is going to go after someone who wants to have free speech? What do they have to look at Twitter about? Do they want to go more after the American public about whether they can have an opinion on something? I think the American public has spoken on this. I think our First Amendment stands up. I think they should stop picking on Elon Musk,” McCarthy said during a press conference.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week that the Biden administration has been monitoring what is happening with Twitter since the social media platform’s purchase by Musk in October.
Under Musk, Twitter has reinstated a number of previously suspended accounts, including those of former US President Donald Trump and artist Kanye West. The company has drawn criticism for bolstering its free speech protections, with Musk claiming that Apple is threatening to remove the platform from its application store.
On Monday, Musk said that protecting free speech and reforming Twitter is a “battle for the future of civilization,” warning that tyranny lies ahead if the battle is lost.
