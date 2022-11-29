https://sputniknews.com/20221129/twitter-stops-enforcing-covid-19-misleading-information-policy-1104834816.html

Twitter Stops Enforcing COVID-19 Misleading Information Policy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter, which has recently been acquired by billionaire Elon Musk, is phasing out its policy designed to combat misleading information...

In 2020, Twitter developed an extensive set of rules aimed at banning "harmful misinformation" about the coronavirus and vaccines.According to statistics, between January 2020 and September 2022, Twitter suspended more than 11,000 accounts for violating pandemic coverage rules and removed almost 100,000 pieces of content that violated them.After acquiring Twitter, Musk is revisiting the social network's editorial policy, softening censorship and granting amnesty to banned users.

