Elon Musk Promises Twitter Amnesty; Taiwan Elections

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. European leaders are increasingly angry as the US makes massive profits from their misery and openly works to steal EU industrial power. Also, neocon Republicans push for longer-range weapons to Ukrainian extremists, and an op-ed in "The Hill" calls for the US to leave NATO.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. A looming rail strike could cripple the US supply chain just before the Christmas rush. Also, economists argue that the US is in for a profound economic shift and energy companies expect a friendly House of Representatives under GOP leadership.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The hawkish ruling party of Taiwan was thrashed in an election repudiating their policy of aligning with the US to stoke a confrontation with China. Also, the Trilateral Commission raises concerns about President Biden's China policy.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss social media censorship. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has proclaimed that he will offer amnesty to nearly all suspended accounts this week.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Western push to interject the woke social agenda into the Qatar world cup soccer matches is meeting with stiff resistance. Also, extremist politicians are set for powerful positions in Israel's new governing coalition.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. Mali kicks out French NGOs in another move to erase colonial control of their political agenda. Also, Ghana plans to buy oil with gold instead of US dollars.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Haitian economic disaster is caused by US imperial control of their economic policies.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss domestic policies. Left politics in the US has been redefined away from economic class issues and towards a woke cultural agenda.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

