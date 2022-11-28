https://sputniknews.com/20221128/watch-giant-awakens-as-hawaiis-mauna-loa-volcano-erupts-for-first-time-in-nearly-40-years-1104801103.html

Watch: Giant Awakens as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Erupts for First Time in Nearly 40 Years

Watch: Giant Awakens as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Volcano Erupts for First Time in Nearly 40 Years

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began to erupt on Sunday for the first time since 1984, scientists monitoring the volcano said. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-28T19:44+0000

2022-11-28T19:44+0000

2022-11-28T19:40+0000

americas

hawaii

volcano eruption

us geological survey (usgs)

mauna loa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104801242_0:103:2000:1228_1920x0_80_0_0_d81c00ed64f8f5f963a5f4b0fde02374.jpg

According to scientists at the US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in Hilo, the eruption began just before midnight on Sunday. Webcams mounted on the summit caldera of Mokuaweoweo showed a vast fissure had opened in the crater, from which fountains of lava were pouring forth.Later, lava and noxious sulfur dioxide gas began pouring out of vents along the volcano’s northeastern slope and flowing in rivers down the mountain’s gentle slopes.While authorities on the Big Island have said the lava poses no danger to communities at present, they have issued warnings for ashfall and Pele’s hair, a type of fibrous glass formed when lava is stretched thinly as it cools. Roughly 200,000 people live on the Big Island.Last month, authorities on Hawaii’s Big Island advised residents to prepare a “go bag” in case they needed to evacuate quickly, since there were increasing signs that Mauna Loa would soon erupt. It hasn’t erupted since 1984 and previous eruptions haven’t posed much of a threat to human settlement, but the largest city, Hilo, is partly built on a lava flow from a 19th century eruption.By comparison, Mauna Loa’s smaller neighbor of Kilauea has persistently erupted for years at a time and posed a much greater danger to human settlement.According to local news reports, more than 300 flights have been delayed because of the eruption.

americas

hawaii

mauna loa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

hawaii, volcano eruption, us geological survey (usgs), mauna loa