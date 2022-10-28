https://sputniknews.com/20221028/ready-to-blow-after-mauna-loa-rumbling-detected-hawaiians-near-volcano-advised-to-prepare-go-bag-1102812379.html

Ready to Blow? After Mauna Loa Rumbling Detected, Hawaiians Near Volcano Advised to Prepare ‘Go Bag’

Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano above sea level, could soon start erupting once more, according to scientists who closely monitor its activity... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

Seismologists monitoring Mauna Loa have detected a recent increase in earthquakes near the summit. While an eruption is not imminent, they have issued an alert, and Hawaii’s civil defense agency has begun preparing for a possible emergency.Residents have been advised to prepare a “go” bag with food and to have a pre-set place of refuge to go in case they have to flee their homes in a hurry.The 13,600-foot-high volcano, a broad shield-style mountain, hasn’t erupted since 1984, but its runny lava flows are still capable of posing a risk to humans living nearby, especially in Hilo, a city of 45,000 on its northeastern slope. More than 200,000 live on the “Big Island,” Hawaii, formed by Mauna Loa and four other volcanoes, two of which are dormant and one of which is extinct.However, last year scientists warned that Mauna Loa was slowly “waking up” from its slumber after detecting another prolonged cluster of earthquakes at the summit.

