Landslide Kills 14 People in Cameroonian Capital During Funeral Ceremony, Governor Says
Landslide Kills 14 People in Cameroonian Capital During Funeral Ceremony, Governor Says
This article is about recent landslide that took place in the Cameroonian capital city of Yaounde and killed at least 14 people.
Landslide Kills 14 People in Cameroonian Capital During Funeral Ceremony, Governor Says

17:33 GMT 28.11.2022
A supporter of the ruling CPDM party, Cameroon People's Democratic Movement of incumbent Cameroonian President Paul Biya, uses an umbrella to protect from the rain as a patrol of the Cameroonian Gendarmerie deploys in the Omar Bongo Square Square of the majority anglophone South West province capital Buea, on October 3, 2018 on the sidelins of a political rally.
A supporter of the ruling CPDM party, Cameroon People's Democratic Movement of incumbent Cameroonian President Paul Biya, uses an umbrella to protect from the rain as a patrol of the Cameroonian Gendarmerie deploys in the Omar Bongo Square Square of the majority anglophone South West province capital Buea, on October 3, 2018 on the sidelins of a political rally. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / MARCO LONGARI
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A landslide has killed 14 people in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde during a funeral ceremony, the governor of the country’s Centre region, Naseri Paul Bea, said on Monday.
"We found 10 bodies at the site, but four bodies had already been taken away before our arrival," Bea told the state-run CRTV broadcaster.
The official added that 10 others were seriously injured and taken to hospital.
A landslide during a funeral ceremony in the Damas neighborhood of Yaounde occurred on Sunday. The search for bodies and survivors who might have been swept up in the disaster continued into the night, according to the governor.
He described the area where the landslide took place as a "very dangerous spot," and urged locals to leave before authorities come in to clear it.
The incident is only the latest weather-related disaster in the country this year. According to media reports, recent heavy rains have caused several devastating floods across the country that have weakened infrastructure and forced thousands of people leave their homes.
