Landslide Kills 14 People in Cameroonian Capital During Funeral Ceremony, Governor Says

2022-11-28T17:33+0000

"We found 10 bodies at the site, but four bodies had already been taken away before our arrival," Bea told the state-run CRTV broadcaster. The official added that 10 others were seriously injured and taken to hospital.A landslide during a funeral ceremony in the Damas neighborhood of Yaounde occurred on Sunday. The search for bodies and survivors who might have been swept up in the disaster continued into the night, according to the governor.He described the area where the landslide took place as a "very dangerous spot," and urged locals to leave before authorities come in to clear it.The incident is only the latest weather-related disaster in the country this year. According to media reports, recent heavy rains have caused several devastating floods across the country that have weakened infrastructure and forced thousands of people leave their homes.

