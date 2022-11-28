International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221128/japan-to-launch-50-military-satellites-starting-fiscal-year-2024-reports-say-1104772056.html
Japan to Launch 50 Military Satellites Starting Fiscal Year 2024, Reports Say
Japan to Launch 50 Military Satellites Starting Fiscal Year 2024, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan plans to start establishing a unit consisting of 50 satellites to monitor military targets and their movement from a low altitude in... 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-28T06:54+0000
2022-11-28T06:55+0000
military
japan
satellite
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104784/98/1047849849_0:208:2700:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_ce99c827067b21bbc70b129c873ad85e.jpg
The report said that small optical and radar satellites would be launched starting from 2024 fiscal year, which will last from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.The optical satellites would be able to take high-quality photos and videos of the Earth's surface in good weather during the daytime, and the radar satellites, regardless of the time of day and weather conditions, would take radar images, the newspaper also said.It added that the Japanese Defense Ministry was planning to create a network for detecting Russia and China-developed hypersonic weapons with planning blocks, but the first test device would be launched no earlier than 2027 because of a time-consuming manufacturing of an infrared sensor.Currently, Japan's medium-term budget spending on defense amounts to 27.47 trillion yen (over $195 billion). The country's defense ministry has reportedly proposed an increase in the program to around 48 trillion yen to improve the country's defense capability, but the finance ministry has suggested a sum of 35 trillion yen as the most realistic amount.Earlier in November, the Japanese news agency reported that Japan was planning to downsize two destroyers equipped with the US-made Aegis ballistic missile interceptor systems to increase the operability and seamlessness of the vessels.In August, Japan was considering equipping two new warships with the Aegis combat information and control system. The new destroyers were expected to operate in the Sea of Japan to monitor, among other things, possible North Korean missile launches.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104784/98/1047849849_62:0:2639:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_5637d177ca5205fc321978b367f98398.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, launch, military satellites, space
japan, launch, military satellites, space

Japan to Launch 50 Military Satellites Starting Fiscal Year 2024, Reports Say

06:54 GMT 28.11.2022 (Updated: 06:55 GMT 28.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / JIJI PRESSJapan's H-2A rocket, carrying a Himawari-9 weather satellite, is launched at the Tanegashima Space Center in Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on November 2, 2016
Japan's H-2A rocket, carrying a Himawari-9 weather satellite, is launched at the Tanegashima Space Center in Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on November 2, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / JIJI PRESS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan plans to start establishing a unit consisting of 50 satellites to monitor military targets and their movement from a low altitude in two years, Japanese newspaper reported on Monday.
The report said that small optical and radar satellites would be launched starting from 2024 fiscal year, which will last from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.
The optical satellites would be able to take high-quality photos and videos of the Earth's surface in good weather during the daytime, and the radar satellites, regardless of the time of day and weather conditions, would take radar images, the newspaper also said.
It added that the Japanese Defense Ministry was planning to create a network for detecting Russia and China-developed hypersonic weapons with planning blocks, but the first test device would be launched no earlier than 2027 because of a time-consuming manufacturing of an infrared sensor.
Currently, Japan's medium-term budget spending on defense amounts to 27.47 trillion yen (over $195 billion). The country's defense ministry has reportedly proposed an increase in the program to around 48 trillion yen to improve the country's defense capability, but the finance ministry has suggested a sum of 35 trillion yen as the most realistic amount.
Earlier in November, the Japanese news agency reported that Japan was planning to downsize two destroyers equipped with the US-made Aegis ballistic missile interceptor systems to increase the operability and seamlessness of the vessels.
In August, Japan was considering equipping two new warships with the Aegis combat information and control system. The new destroyers were expected to operate in the Sea of Japan to monitor, among other things, possible North Korean missile launches.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала