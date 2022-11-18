https://sputniknews.com/20221118/north-korea-launches-suspected-long-range-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan---s-korean-military-1104350506.html
North Korea Reportedly Launches Suspected Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
North Korea Reportedly Launches Suspected Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
North Korea reportedly launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the Sea of Japan early Friday, South Korean media reported. 18.11.2022
North Korea reportedly launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the Sea of Japan early Friday, South Korean media reported.Citing a defense source, South Korean media reported that preliminary analysis of the launch indicated that the projectile appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, a development that was later reported by European media. If confirmed, the launch would mark the first ICBM test since May 2022.At present, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff has only detailed that the projectile was an "unspecified ballistic missile." The Joint Chiefs did not offer further details in their announcement.Elsewhere, the Japan Coast Guard stated in a release that the projectile dispatched by North Korea was also "believed to be a ballistic missile."The launch itself comes a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from Wonsan, a port city located in the country's Kangwon Province. Incidentally, the Wednesday launch also took place as North Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Choe Son Hui warned that Pyongyang would undertake a "fiercer" military action if the US continued to strengthen its "extended deterrence" commitment with allies in the region.
Citing a defense source, South Korean media reported that preliminary analysis of the launch indicated that the projectile appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, a development that was later reported by European media. If confirmed, the launch would mark the first ICBM test since May 2022.
At present, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff has only detailed that the projectile was an "unspecified ballistic missile." The Joint Chiefs did not offer further details in their announcement.
Elsewhere, the Japan Coast Guard stated in a release that the projectile dispatched by North Korea was also "believed to be a ballistic missile."
"Aircraft and sea vessels are urged to monitor the information, to refrain from approaching fragments should they fall, and to inform the coast guard," the Japanese Coast Guard said in a statement.
The launch itself comes a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan from Wonsan, a port city located in the country's Kangwon Province.
Incidentally, the Wednesday launch also took place as North Korean Foreign Affairs Minister Choe Son Hui warned that Pyongyang would undertake a "fiercer" military action if the US continued to strengthen its "extended deterrence" commitment with allies in the region.