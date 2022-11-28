https://sputniknews.com/20221128/eye-camps-banned-in-indias-kanpur-after-8-lose-eyesight-1104777242.html
Eye Camps Banned in India's Kanpur After 8 Lose Eyesight
On November 3-4, a medical camp for eye checkups was held by Aradhya Hospital, where eight people lost their sight days after undergoing cataract surgery. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International
On November 3-4, a medical camp for eye checkups was held by Aradhya Hospital, where eight people lost their sight days after undergoing cataract surgery.
The chief medical officer (CMO) in Kanpur city in India's Uttar Pradesh state has banned organizing eye checkup camps by public and private hospitals after several people from Veeramau village lost their eyesight following cataract surgery.
To caution people about such incidents, an advisory has also been issued to the public.
Dr. Alok Ranjan, chief medical officer (CMO) of Kanpur, told Sputnik that the hospital had organized eye checkup camps without their permission, avoiding a legal mandate.
"They took INR 1,500 ($18.36) from the victim for the surgery and didn't do any follow-up tests. We have suspended the license of the hospital and also issued a show cause notice to them," Dr. Ranjan told Sputnik.
The victims are now undergoing treatment at a government medical hospital.
"The doctors are trying their best to save their eyesight. But unfortunately, four people have been declared having no sight at all, while others are still undergoing treatment," Dr. Ranjan added.
The families of the victims have filed a police case, while an investigation is already underway.
Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCP) Ankita Sharma of the South Kanpur district told Sputnik that a criminal case has been filed against the hospital management and doctors.
"The victims alleged that after their surgery, no follow-up checkup was done. We are looking for the main suspect, Durgesh, who called the villagers to get their eyes tested at the check-up camp," Sharma stated.