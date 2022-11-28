https://sputniknews.com/20221128/eye-camps-banned-in-indias-kanpur-after-8-lose-eyesight-1104777242.html

Eye Camps Banned in India's Kanpur After 8 Lose Eyesight

Eye Camps Banned in India's Kanpur After 8 Lose Eyesight

On November 3-4, a medical camp for eye checkups was held by Aradhya Hospital, where eight people lost their sight days after undergoing cataract surgery. 28.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-28T10:39+0000

2022-11-28T10:39+0000

2022-11-28T10:39+0000

india

medical negligence

eye surgery

blind eye

eye damage

eye operation

uttar pradesh

investigation

investigation

police investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/1c/1104780184_0:94:2856:1701_1920x0_80_0_0_7b5e7ca0bb978a74f5dd9d5104b2ebec.jpg

The chief medical officer (CMO) in Kanpur city in India's Uttar Pradesh state has banned organizing eye checkup camps by public and private hospitals after several people from Veeramau village lost their eyesight following cataract surgery. To caution people about such incidents, an advisory has also been issued to the public.Dr. Alok Ranjan, chief medical officer (CMO) of Kanpur, told Sputnik that the hospital had organized eye checkup camps without their permission, avoiding a legal mandate. The victims are now undergoing treatment at a government medical hospital. The families of the victims have filed a police case, while an investigation is already underway. Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCP) Ankita Sharma of the South Kanpur district told Sputnik that a criminal case has been filed against the hospital management and doctors. "The victims alleged that after their surgery, no follow-up checkup was done. We are looking for the main suspect, Durgesh, who called the villagers to get their eyes tested at the check-up camp," Sharma stated.

https://sputniknews.com/20221115/cockroach-found-in-4-year-olds-meal-at-indias-premier-hospital-1104138541.html

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

eye camps, banned, 8 lose eyesight, india, uttar pradesh, kanpur, medical camp, eye check-up, aradhya hospital, lost sight days, cataract surgery, chief medical officer, cmo, kanpur city, banned organizing eye check-up camps by public and private hospitals, several people from veeramau village lost their eyesight post cataract surgery, caution people about such incidents, advisory issued, dr. alok ranjan, chief medical officer, cmo, undergoing treatment, criminal case against hospital management and doctors, surgery,