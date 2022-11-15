https://sputniknews.com/20221115/cockroach-found-in-4-year-olds-meal-at-indias-premier-hospital-1104138541.html

Cockroach Found in 4-Year-Old's Meal at India's Premier Hospital

Cockroach Found in 4-Year-Old's Meal at India's Premier Hospital

Earlier this year, in two separate incidents, resident doctors complained about the poor quality of the food served at the All India Institute of Medical... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-15T08:03+0000

2022-11-15T08:03+0000

2022-11-15T08:03+0000

india

cockroach

hospital

hospital

viral video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104146105_0:0:2080:1171_1920x0_80_0_0_a9d96629c71e64120ea1f0b5dc07a543.jpg

A probe was initiated after a cockroach was found in a meal served to a four-year-old patient at Delhi's premier hospital AIIMS.The incident came to light after a social media user posted details and photos.Speaking to local media, the child's mother said: "When I gave my son the first bite, I found parts of a dead cockroach in it. I made my son spit out the bite immediately.""I panicked and alerted the hospital authorities, and they assured me that they would take strictest action in the case," the woman added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

indian hospitals, hospital meals, cockroach in food, stomach surgery