Indian Flag
India
Cockroach Found in 4-Year-Old's Meal at India's Premier Hospital
Cockroach Found in 4-Year-Old's Meal at India's Premier Hospital
Earlier this year, in two separate incidents, resident doctors complained about the poor quality of the food served at the All India Institute of Medical...
A probe was initiated after a cockroach was found in a meal served to a four-year-old patient at Delhi's premier hospital AIIMS.The incident came to light after a social media user posted details and photos.Speaking to local media, the child's mother said: "When I gave my son the first bite, I found parts of a dead cockroach in it. I made my son spit out the bite immediately.""I panicked and alerted the hospital authorities, and they assured me that they would take strictest action in the case," the woman added.
Cockroach Found in 4-Year-Old's Meal at India's Premier Hospital

08:03 GMT 15.11.2022
© AP Photo / Channi AnandWorkers at a government hospital prepare a meal for patients in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 7, 2008.
Workers at a government hospital prepare a meal for patients in Jammu, India, Wednesday, May 7, 2008. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2022
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Deexa Khanduri
Earlier this year, in two separate incidents, resident doctors complained about the poor quality of the food served at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi's premier hospital, which led to the shutdown of the mess and cafeteria on the premises.
A probe was initiated after a cockroach was found in a meal served to a four-year-old patient at Delhi's premier hospital AIIMS.
The incident came to light after a social media user posted details and photos.
"Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving "Cockroach Daal" to a four-year-old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief," the user Sahil Zaidi said in a tweet.
© Photo : TwitterCockroach In Delhi's Aiims
Cockroach In Delhi's Aiims - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2022
Cockroach In Delhi's Aiims
© Photo : Twitter
Speaking to local media, the child's mother said: "When I gave my son the first bite, I found parts of a dead cockroach in it. I made my son spit out the bite immediately."
"I panicked and alerted the hospital authorities, and they assured me that they would take strictest action in the case," the woman added.
