https://sputniknews.com/20221115/cockroach-found-in-4-year-olds-meal-at-indias-premier-hospital-1104138541.html
Cockroach Found in 4-Year-Old's Meal at India's Premier Hospital
Cockroach Found in 4-Year-Old's Meal at India's Premier Hospital
Earlier this year, in two separate incidents, resident doctors complained about the poor quality of the food served at the All India Institute of Medical... 15.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-15T08:03+0000
2022-11-15T08:03+0000
2022-11-15T08:03+0000
india
cockroach
hospital
hospital
viral video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104146105_0:0:2080:1171_1920x0_80_0_0_a9d96629c71e64120ea1f0b5dc07a543.jpg
A probe was initiated after a cockroach was found in a meal served to a four-year-old patient at Delhi's premier hospital AIIMS.The incident came to light after a social media user posted details and photos.Speaking to local media, the child's mother said: "When I gave my son the first bite, I found parts of a dead cockroach in it. I made my son spit out the bite immediately.""I panicked and alerted the hospital authorities, and they assured me that they would take strictest action in the case," the woman added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/0f/1104146105_0:0:2080:1560_1920x0_80_0_0_2a414ea7d284d7c500b6d56532dffa61.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
indian hospitals, hospital meals, cockroach in food, stomach surgery
indian hospitals, hospital meals, cockroach in food, stomach surgery
Cockroach Found in 4-Year-Old's Meal at India's Premier Hospital
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Earlier this year, in two separate incidents, resident doctors complained about the poor quality of the food served at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi's premier hospital, which led to the shutdown of the mess and cafeteria on the premises.
A probe was initiated after a cockroach was found in a meal served to a four-year-old patient at Delhi's premier hospital AIIMS.
The incident came to light after a social media user posted details and photos.
"Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving "Cockroach Daal" to a four-year-old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief," the user Sahil Zaidi
said in a tweet.
Speaking to local media, the child's mother said: "When I gave my son the first bite, I found parts of a dead cockroach in it. I made my son spit out the bite immediately."
"I panicked and alerted the hospital authorities, and they assured me that they would take strictest action in the case," the woman added.