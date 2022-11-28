https://sputniknews.com/20221128/australias-pm-confirms-scott-morrison-censure-motion-in-parliament-after-secret-ministries-probe-1104768859.html

Australia’s PM Confirms Scott Morrison Censure Motion in Parliament After Secret Ministries Probe

Australia’s PM Confirms Scott Morrison Censure Motion in Parliament After Secret Ministries Probe

Scott Morrison, Australia’s ex-prime minister, will face a censure motion in Parliament after the conclusion of a probe into the secret ministries scandal.

2022-11-28T05:15+0000

2022-11-28T05:15+0000

2022-11-28T05:15+0000

world

western australia

anthony albanese

scott morrison

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092819317_0:128:3072:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_3ab47d7346f4ced3e14ef8f8719fd7dd.jpg

Scott Morrison, Australia’s ex-prime minister, will face a censure motion in parliament this week, the current head of the Labor government has confirmed.Anthony Albanese told the media that his cabinet had agreed to the move after a probe into his predecessor’s actions in connection with the secret ministries scandal. Either the Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus or Tony Burke, Leader of the House, are expected to introduce the censure motion in parliament. According to the PM, the six recommendations presented to the government by former High Court judge Justice Virginia Bell, who spearheaded the Morrison inquiry, have been endorsed by his cabinet, including new legislation that would guarantee all new ministerial appointments are made public.“These are serious recommendations going forward. We will introduce legislation later this week to make sure that this can never, ever happen again,” he said.Released on November 25, the report stated that Morrison had undermined public trust in the government by secretly assuming control over five key ministerial portfolios over the period between March 2020 and May 2021. The report had concluded that the clandestine appointments were “bizarre” and “unnecessary. It was added that the ex-PM had even eyed the agriculture portfolio at the time.Bombshell news of the secret portfolios broke in August. It was revealed that Morrison assumed control over the five key ministries while keeping the public and a greater part of his colleagues in the dark. SCott Morrison did not relinquish the portfolios until he lost power in a general election in May.In the wake of the damning findings of the report, Morrison insisted that he had offered the probe full cooperation, while also defending his actions, coming at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he claimed had not been illegal. Indeed, Justice Bell had made no such conclusion in her ultimate report.The politician who is a member of the Liberal Party of Australia and currently a Member of Parliament (MP) for the New South Wales seat of Cook rejected calls for his resignation, adding:Australia's Liberal Party has stated its intention to vote against the censure motion. David Littleproud, the leader of the country's National Party, a partner of the Liberal–National Coalition, confirmed that they would act similarly, stressing that the motion was “another layer of politicisation”.

https://sputniknews.com/20220816/australian-pm-says-morrison-held-five-ministry-portfolios-in-unprecedented-trashing-of-democracy--1099641688.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220815/not-uncommon-aussie-governor-general-admits-ex-pm-morrison-secretly-held-ministry-portfolios-1099605723.html

western australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

scott morrison, australia’s ex-prime minister, will face a censure motion in parliament, secret ministries scandal, anthony albanese confirmed the motion, inquiry, morrison secretly assumed control over the ministries of health, finance, home affairs, treasury, and industry, science, energy and resources, actions undermining public trust in the government