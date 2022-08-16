https://sputniknews.com/20220816/australian-pm-says-morrison-held-five-ministry-portfolios-in-unprecedented-trashing-of-democracy--1099641688.html

Australian PM Says Morrison Held Five Ministry Portfolios in ‘Unprecedented Trashing of Democracy’

Australian PM Says Morrison Held Five Ministry Portfolios in ‘Unprecedented Trashing of Democracy’

Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley on Monday confirmed he had appointed Scott Morrison to juggle a succession of other portfolios during his time in... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T08:38+0000

2022-08-16T08:38+0000

2022-08-16T08:38+0000

australia & oceania

scott morrison

world

anthony albanese

peter dutton

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/33/1079583365_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7cf2cd31fea1ba5642eec89c34037b2f.jpg

Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has labelled his predecessor Scott Morrison’s actions an “unprecedented trashing of our democracy” after revelations that the former PM secretly appointed himself to five ministries while in office.“This has been government by deception. Government in secret,” he added.According to Albanese, in addition to his appointment as the head of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Morrison was appointed to administer the Department of Health on March 14, 2020, and the Department of Finance on March 30, 2020.Furthermore, on April 15, 2021, Albanese said Morrison was appointed to administer the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources. The following month, on May 6, 2021, Morrison was appointed to run the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Treasury.“I have been informed by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet that between March 2020 in May 2021, the Prime Minister Scott Morrison was appointed to five additional portfolios,” Albanese said.He accused the previous government of deliberately undermining the “checks and balances” system of Australian democracy.After the revelations, ex-Home Affairs minister, Karen Andrews, urged Morrison to resign from parliament.But the opposition leader, Peter Dutton, stood by his former leader. Dutton said the early days of the pandemic had required the government to make judgments about what was needed in a “difficult situation”.“It was a war-like situation and there was concern about what would happen,” Dutton said.The developments followed reports In The Australian that Morrison had made a secret arrangement with his then Attorney-General and WA MP Christian Porter to be sworn into health and finance Cabinet roles in March 2020 without the knowledge of some senior Cabinet colleagues.Citing federal court filings, the paper claimed that last April, the governor-general, David Hurley, appointed Morrison to also oversee the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.After the revelations, PM Anthony Albanese vowed to seek legal advice about the lawfulness of the ministerial arrangements, including from the solicitor general, , accusing his predecessor of running a “shadow government.”Morrison himself claimed in a social media statement that he could not recall being sworn into any other ministry beyond health, finance and resources. The ex-PM justified the arrangements by citing the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic “as a ‘break glass in case of emergency’ safeguard”.

https://sputniknews.com/20220815/not-uncommon-aussie-governor-general-admits-ex-pm-morrison-secretly-held-ministry-portfolios-1099605723.html

australia & oceania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

australia & oceania, scott morrison, anthony albanese, peter dutton