PM Modi's Mann ki Baat: Meaning of G20 Presidency for India, New Gains in Space Exploration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 95th session of his monthly radio talk show, Mann ki Baat. 27.11.2022, Sputnik International

During his Mann ki Baat radio show on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained what the forthcoming presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) means for the country, calling it a "huge opportunity for India".The 18th G20 Summit is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on 9 and 10 September 2023."The theme for the summit will be 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', which shows our commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam [a Sanskrit phrase which approximates to 'the world is family']," Modi said."Be it peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment or sustainable development, India has solutions to all these challenges," PM Modi said in Hindi.India's Space ExplorationPrime Minister Modi also praised the launch into space of the Vikram-S rocket - the first rocket built by India's private sector."On 18 November, the country witnessed new history in the space sector. On this day, India sent its first rocket into space, designed and built by India's private sector," PM Modi said.The Prime Minister also praised the successful launch of the jointly developed satellite, "India-Bhutan SAT". The satellite was launched by Bhutan's Department of Information Technology and Telecom (DITT) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in the Sriharikota district of Andhra Pradesh state."This satellite will send high-resolution pictures, which will help Bhutan to manage its natural resources. The launch of this satellite reflects the strong relations between India and Bhutan," the Indian leader said.

