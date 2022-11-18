https://sputniknews.com/20221118/india-successfully-launches-countrys-first-private-rocket-vikram-s-1104359557.html
India Successfully Launches Country's First Private Rocket Vikram-S
India’s space agency on Friday successfully launched the Vikram-S, a privately-developed rocket, providing a major boost to the government’s ambition of developing a domestic space ecosystem under a public-private partnership model.The single-stage, spin-stabilized solid propellant rocket touched a peak altitude of 89.9 kilometers gaining a speed of Mach 5, five times the speed of sound, to place three customer payloads, including one from a customer outside India, at the designated orbit.India’s Science & Technology minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who attended the launch described the launch as a new beginning in the journey of India's space program. Skyroot, set up by young engineers of the Indian Institute of Technology, sets up an eye on both commercial and government customers, with a focus on global clients. It is now developing flagship Vikram I orbital vehicle to be launched next year.India currently accounts for less than one percent of the $17 billion global satellite launch market, given that it has yet to fully acquire the capacity to launch 4-ton+ communication satellite.
The 550kg Vikram-S was developed by the four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace two years after the space sector for private companies was established, which has so far, remained government-subsidied. It comes as India aims to develop a space ecosystem to achieve a 10 percent share of the $17 billion global satellite launch market.
India’s space agency on Friday successfully launched the Vikram-S, a privately-developed rocket, providing a major boost to the government’s ambition of developing a domestic space ecosystem under a public-private partnership model.
The single-stage, spin-stabilized solid propellant rocket touched a peak altitude of 89.9 kilometers gaining a speed of Mach 5, five times the speed of sound, to place three customer payloads, including one from a customer outside India, at the designated orbit.
“All system worked as planned…This is a new beginning for the Indian private sector entering into space and it is a historic moment for all of us,” Pawan Goenka, head of IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), said.
India’s Science & Technology minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who attended the launch described the launch as a new beginning in the journey of India's space program.
“It is a major step forward for India in developing its own rockets and a turning point in India's startup movement. Well done, Skyroot," Singh said.
Skyroot, set up by young engineers of the Indian Institute of Technology, sets up an eye on both commercial and government customers, with a focus on global clients. It is now developing flagship Vikram I orbital vehicle
to be launched next year.
India currently accounts for less than one percent of the $17 billion global satellite launch market, given that it has yet to fully acquire the capacity to launch 4-ton+ communication satellite.