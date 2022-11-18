https://sputniknews.com/20221118/india-successfully-launches-countrys-first-private-rocket-vikram-s-1104359557.html

India Successfully Launches Country’s First Private Rocket Vikram-S

India Successfully Launches Country’s First Private Rocket Vikram-S

The 550kg Vikram-S was developed by the four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace two years after the space sector for private companies was established, which... 18.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-18T08:07+0000

2022-11-18T08:07+0000

2022-11-18T08:07+0000

india

indian space research organization (isro)

satellite

space

orbit

narendra modi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/12/1104360837_0:367:2049:1519_1920x0_80_0_0_686ba1a209e4e8bb1fc2b6dec811c0e2.jpg

India’s space agency on Friday successfully launched the Vikram-S, a privately-developed rocket, providing a major boost to the government’s ambition of developing a domestic space ecosystem under a public-private partnership model.The single-stage, spin-stabilized solid propellant rocket touched a peak altitude of 89.9 kilometers gaining a speed of Mach 5, five times the speed of sound, to place three customer payloads, including one from a customer outside India, at the designated orbit.India’s Science & Technology minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who attended the launch described the launch as a new beginning in the journey of India's space program. Skyroot, set up by young engineers of the Indian Institute of Technology, sets up an eye on both commercial and government customers, with a focus on global clients. It is now developing flagship Vikram I orbital vehicle to be launched next year.India currently accounts for less than one percent of the $17 billion global satellite launch market, given that it has yet to fully acquire the capacity to launch 4-ton+ communication satellite.

https://sputniknews.com/20221114/vikram-s-all-you-need-to-know-about-indias-first-private-rocket-1104086131.html

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

vikram s rocket launch, inspace isro, start-up in in indian space sector, pawan goenka, skyroot aerospace, skyroot launch, missionprarambh