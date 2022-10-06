https://sputniknews.com/20221006/indias-heaviest-rocket-set-to-launch-36-oneweb-satellites-into-orbit-1101572795.html
India’s Heaviest Rocket Set to Launch 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit
India’s Heaviest Rocket Set to Launch 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit
The mission is the first commercial launch for India’s newly established public sector NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) firm using ISRO’s heaviest launcher LVM3... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T14:03+0000
2022-10-06T14:03+0000
2022-10-06T14:03+0000
india
indian space research organization (isro)
oneweb satellite
satellite
britain
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101575947_0:67:1173:726_1920x0_80_0_0_c66a7204cd12adc985363a9734267a84.jpg
NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) will launch UK-based satellite broadband provider OneWeb’s satellite constellations into space later this month, the Indian Space Research Organisation (SIRO) said on Thursday.The newly established public sector firm will use its Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3), the domestically designed and developed three-stage medium-lift vehicle, to launch 36 OneWeb satellites into low-Earth orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.LVM3 is capable of carrying a payload of up to 10,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit. In the coming days, the commercial branch of ISRO plans to integrate the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle.These 36 satellites of the British startup arrived in India last month from their production facility in Florida.India has opened the space sector for private industry to increase its share in the $16 billion global space launch market.
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/indias-gaganyaan-space-mission-to-launch-first-flight-tests-this-year-1100726951.html
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101575947_0:0:1173:879_1920x0_80_0_0_4a83d028dc3aeafb82f86bc2e0229bac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
indian space research organization (isro), oneweb satellite, satellite, britain, uk
indian space research organization (isro), oneweb satellite, satellite, britain, uk
India’s Heaviest Rocket Set to Launch 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit
The mission is the first commercial launch for India’s newly established public sector NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) firm using ISRO’s heaviest launcher LVM3 rocket.
NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) will launch UK-based satellite broadband provider OneWeb’s satellite constellations into space later this month, the Indian Space Research Organisation (SIRO) said on Thursday.
The newly established public sector firm will use its Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3), the domestically designed and developed three-stage medium-lift vehicle, to launch 36 OneWeb satellites into low-Earth orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.
“It is first LVM3 dedicated [to a] commercial launch on demand through NSIL. This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3 is making its entry into the global commercial launch service market,” ISRO said.
LVM3 is capable of carrying a payload of up to 10,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit. In the coming days, the commercial branch of ISRO plans to integrate the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle.
“Based on the success-oriented schedule for the remaining activities, the launch is nominally envisaged during the 3rd / 4th week of October 2022,” the space exploration agency said.
These 36 satellites of the British startup arrived in India last month from their production facility in Florida.
India has opened the space sector for private industry to increase its share in the $16 billion global space launch market.