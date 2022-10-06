https://sputniknews.com/20221006/indias-heaviest-rocket-set-to-launch-36-oneweb-satellites-into-orbit-1101572795.html

India’s Heaviest Rocket Set to Launch 36 OneWeb Satellites Into Orbit

The mission is the first commercial launch for India’s newly established public sector NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) firm using ISRO’s heaviest launcher LVM3... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) will launch UK-based satellite broadband provider OneWeb’s satellite constellations into space later this month, the Indian Space Research Organisation (SIRO) said on Thursday.The newly established public sector firm will use its Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3), the domestically designed and developed three-stage medium-lift vehicle, to launch 36 OneWeb satellites into low-Earth orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.LVM3 is capable of carrying a payload of up to 10,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit. In the coming days, the commercial branch of ISRO plans to integrate the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle.These 36 satellites of the British startup arrived in India last month from their production facility in Florida.India has opened the space sector for private industry to increase its share in the $16 billion global space launch market.

