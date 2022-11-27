International
WATCH: Football Fans Gather at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar for Morocco vs Belgium Match
Erdogan Says Mass Production of Turkey's First Unmanned Fighter Jet Will Start in 2023
"Mass production of the indigenous unmanned fighter, Bayraktar Kizilelma, will be launched toward the end of 2023," Erdogan was quoted as saying by state Turkish news agency Anadolu.Turkey’s drone maker Baykar announced the start of Bayraktar Kizilelma ground tests in the country's north earlier in November.The turbofan engine-powered aircraft reportedly boasts a short take-off and landing capability, which will allow it to operate from small-deck aircraft carriers, such as the Turkish navy's Anadolu amphibious assault ship.
12:10 GMT 27.11.2022
© Photo : Youtube/Baykar TechnologiesArmed drone Bayraktar
Armed drone Bayraktar - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2022
© Photo : Youtube/Baykar Technologies
