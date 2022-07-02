https://sputniknews.com/20220702/turkish-drone-bayraktar-successfully-test-fires-new-laser-guided-missile-1096890183.html

Turkish Drone Bayraktar Successfully Test-Fires New Laser-Guided Missile

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Turkish attack drone, Bayraktar Akinci, successfully test-fired a new laser-guided missile on Saturday, expected to become a game changer... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

The drone took off from Corlu airfield in northwestern Turkey and struck the target with the aerial weapon at the altitude of 30,000 feet, state news agency Anadolu reported.ASELSAN’s laser-precision kit converts 500 pound and 2,000 pound unguided bombs, typically used by attack aircraft, into precision-guided munitions. The drone also carried a GOZDE guidance kit developed by arms maker TUBITAK SAGE.

