Turkish Drone Bayraktar Successfully Test-Fires New Laser-Guided Missile
2022-07-02T13:09+0000
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A Turkish attack drone, Bayraktar Akinci, successfully test-fired a new laser-guided missile on Saturday, expected to become a game changer, the chief executive of the Turkish national defense firm ASELSAN said.
"Our UAVs are now much more powerful and a better deterrent. ASELSAN LGK-82 (Laser Guidance Kit) smart high-impact bombs hit the target with precision... This strike force is truly a game changer," Haluk Gorgun said on social media.
The drone took off from Corlu airfield in northwestern Turkey and struck the target with the aerial weapon at the altitude of 30,000 feet, state news agency Anadolu reported.
ASELSAN’s laser-precision kit converts 500 pound and 2,000 pound unguided bombs, typically used by attack aircraft, into precision-guided munitions. The drone
also carried a GOZDE guidance kit developed by arms maker TUBITAK SAGE.