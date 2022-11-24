International
The Critical Hour
The mainstream news outlets play it safe by parroting the perspectives of their corporate benefactors. The Critical Hour uses clear, cutting edge insight and analysis to examine national and international issues impacting the global village in which we live.
2022-11-24T08:34+0000
2022-11-24T08:34+0000
the critical hour
radio
ftx
haiti
ukraine
joe biden
us congress
Weekly Newswrap; FTX Tied to Ukraine Government; Mass Shooting in Va.; EU Protests Spread
The FTX scam is tied to over one hundred shell companies, the Democratic Party, and the Ukrainian government, yet the mainstream media is ignoring the owners' ties to powerful interests.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Another mass shooting has occurred in Chesapeake, Virginia. Also, Ukraine's infrastructure and economy are on the brink of collapse, and Twitter is in financial trouble.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The FTX scam is tied to over one hundred shell companies, the Democratic Party, and the Ukrainian government, yet the mainstream media is ignoring the owners' ties to powerful interests. Also, Fed minutes show a potential storm ahead for the stock market.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The US is working to destabilize the horn of Africa, starting with Ethiopia. Also, an impoverished Canadian woman chooses death over capitalist-induced misery.Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," come together to discuss this week's important stories. Germans are warned of major power cuts as the winter approaches. Also, Daniel Ortega gives a speech about the violent actions of the US empire and protests spread in the EU.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important stories. Twitter has permanently suspended Sputnik/Pacifica host Garland Nixon. Also, the GOP is set to ramp up tensions with China in Congress, and Israeli settlers are going on a rampage against Palestinians.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The Critical Hour
Weekly Newswrap; FTX Tied to Ukraine Government; Mass Shooting in Va.; EU Protests Spread
Wilmer Leon
Garland Nixon
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Another mass shooting has occurred in Chesapeake, Virginia. Also, Ukraine's infrastructure and economy are on the brink of collapse, and Twitter is in financial trouble.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The FTX scam is tied to over one hundred shell companies, the Democratic Party, and the Ukrainian government, yet the mainstream media is ignoring the owners' ties to powerful interests. Also, Fed minutes show a potential storm ahead for the stock market.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The US is working to destabilize the horn of Africa, starting with Ethiopia. Also, an impoverished Canadian woman chooses death over capitalist-induced misery.
Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," come together to discuss this week's important stories. Germans are warned of major power cuts as the winter approaches. Also, Daniel Ortega gives a speech about the violent actions of the US empire and protests spread in the EU.
Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important stories. Twitter has permanently suspended Sputnik/Pacifica host Garland Nixon. Also, the GOP is set to ramp up tensions with China in Congress, and Israeli settlers are going on a rampage against Palestinians.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
