https://sputniknews.com/20221124/weekly-newswrap--ftx-tied-to-ukraine-government-mass-shooting-in-va-eu-protests-spread-1104614105.html
Weekly Newswrap; FTX Tied to Ukraine Government; Mass Shooting in Va; EU Protests Spread
Weekly Newswrap; FTX Tied to Ukraine Government; Mass Shooting in Va; EU Protests Spread
The FTX scam is tied to over one hundred shell companies, the Democratic Party, and the Ukrainian government, yet the mainstream media is ignoring the owners'... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T08:34+0000
2022-11-24T08:34+0000
2022-11-24T08:34+0000
the critical hour
radio
ftx
haiti
ukraine
joe biden
us congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104613959_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3c95bf5efa4e7127bf4af3e58dd91547.png
Weekly Newswrap; FTX Tied to Ukraine Government; Mass Shooting in Va.; EU Protests Spread
The FTX scam is tied to over one hundred shell companies, the Democratic Party, and the Ukrainian government, yet the mainstream media is ignoring the owners' ties to powerful interests.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Another mass shooting has occurred in Chesapeake, Virginia. Also, Ukraine's infrastructure and economy are on the brink of collapse, and Twitter is in financial trouble.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The FTX scam is tied to over one hundred shell companies, the Democratic Party, and the Ukrainian government, yet the mainstream media is ignoring the owners' ties to powerful interests. Also, Fed minutes show a potential storm ahead for the stock market.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The US is working to destabilize the horn of Africa, starting with Ethiopia. Also, an impoverished Canadian woman chooses death over capitalist-induced misery.Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," come together to discuss this week's important stories. Germans are warned of major power cuts as the winter approaches. Also, Daniel Ortega gives a speech about the violent actions of the US empire and protests spread in the EU.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important stories. Twitter has permanently suspended Sputnik/Pacifica host Garland Nixon. Also, the GOP is set to ramp up tensions with China in Congress, and Israeli settlers are going on a rampage against Palestinians.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
haiti
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104613959_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_681ff2b91565f6c02d59ea12a130ccaa.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
radio, ftx, haiti, ukraine, joe biden, us congress, аудио
radio, ftx, haiti, ukraine, joe biden, us congress, аудио
Weekly Newswrap; FTX Tied to Ukraine Government; Mass Shooting in Va; EU Protests Spread
The FTX scam is tied to over one hundred shell companies, the Democratic Party, and the Ukrainian government, yet the mainstream media is ignoring the owners' ties to powerful interests.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Another mass shooting has occurred in Chesapeake, Virginia. Also, Ukraine's infrastructure and economy are on the brink of collapse, and Twitter is in financial trouble.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The FTX scam is tied to over one hundred shell companies, the Democratic Party, and the Ukrainian government, yet the mainstream media is ignoring the owners' ties to powerful interests. Also, Fed minutes show a potential storm ahead for the stock market.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The US is working to destabilize the horn of Africa, starting with Ethiopia. Also, an impoverished Canadian woman chooses death over capitalist-induced misery.
Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, and Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," come together to discuss this week's important stories. Germans are warned of major power cuts as the winter approaches. Also, Daniel Ortega gives a speech about the violent actions of the US empire and protests spread in the EU.
Jim Kavanagh
, writer at thepolemicist.net
and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen
, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important stories. Twitter has permanently suspended Sputnik/Pacifica host Garland Nixon. Also, the GOP is set to ramp up tensions with China in Congress, and Israeli settlers are going on a rampage against Palestinians.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.