NCP Leader Slams Maharashtra Governor for Calling Iconic Indian Maratha Ruler 'Outdated'

Last week, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari described the 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji as "an icon from the olden times.” 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104505763_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_b684b36c34130ccf34b4b7f9d2bfa6ac.jpg

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar criticized Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Thursday over controversial comments concerning the iconic Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji.Pawar, a key opposition politician in the state, slammed the governor and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter.The governor's statement not only riled opposition parties but has been criticized by both the ruling alliance partners -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena.BJP's top Maharashtra politician and key federal Minister Nitin Gadkari has already clarified that the entire BJP views Chhatrapati Shivaji as their God.Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire, fought against Mughal rule in India in the 17th century. He is widely regarded as a Hindu hero and has the status of a demigod, particularly in Maharashtra.In another development, BJP parliamentarian and Shivaji descendant, Udayanraje Bhonsle, has requested President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi to remove the governor from office.“Your actions and deliberations in resolving this current standoff would go miles in restoring the confidence of the people of Maharashtra," Bhonsle stated in a letter.

