Indian Minister Clarifies Maharashtra Governor's Remarks on Maratha Ruler
Indian Minister Clarifies Maharashtra Governor's Remarks on Maratha Ruler
14:24 GMT 21.11.2022 (Updated: 14:26 GMT 21.11.2022)
A controversy emerged on Saturday after the governor described the 17th-century Maratha Emperor Shivaji Bhonsale, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji, as an "outdated icon". His controversial comments led to fissures in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction's alliance.
Federal Minister Nitin Gadkari has sought to douse a rising controversy in India's Maharashtra state concerning the legacy of Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji.
Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire who fought against the Mughal rule in India in the 17th century, is widely regarded as the hero of the Hindus and has the status of a demigod, particularly in Maharashtra.
Hitting back at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who described Shivaji as "outdated" on Saturday, Gadkari coined the Maratha ruler a "God" on Monday.
"Shivaji Maharaj is our God... We revere him even more than our parents," Gadkari said.
Koshyari had previously said: "When you were asked who your icon is, the answers would be Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is icon of the olden days, now there are BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari."
His comments were not welcomed by state chief Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad demanded Koshyari's removal.
"The Governor should understand that the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never age and he cannot be compared to any other great person in the world. My request to BJP leaders at the centre is that a person who does not know the history of the state and how it functions, be sent somewhere else," the lawmaker said.