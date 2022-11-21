https://sputniknews.com/20221121/indian-minister-clarifies-maharashtra-governors-remarks-on-maratha-ruler-1104504480.html

Indian Minister Clarifies Maharashtra Governor's Remarks on Maratha Ruler

A controversy emerged on Saturday after the governor described the 17th-century Maratha Emperor Shivaji Bhonsale, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji, as an... 21.11.2022, Sputnik International

Federal Minister Nitin Gadkari has sought to douse a rising controversy in India's Maharashtra state concerning the legacy of Maratha Emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji.Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha empire who fought against the Mughal rule in India in the 17th century, is widely regarded as the hero of the Hindus and has the status of a demigod, particularly in Maharashtra.Hitting back at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who described Shivaji as "outdated" on Saturday, Gadkari coined the Maratha ruler a "God" on Monday.Koshyari had previously said: "When you were asked who your icon is, the answers would be Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is icon of the olden days, now there are BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari."His comments were not welcomed by state chief Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad demanded Koshyari's removal.

