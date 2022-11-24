https://sputniknews.com/20221124/eu-to-continue-discussion-on-price-cap-on-russian-oil-despite-divisions-among-member-states-1104627444.html

EU to Continue Price Cap Talks Despite Divisions Among Member States

EU to Continue Price Cap Talks Despite Divisions Among Member States

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will need more time to reach an agreement on the G7 price cap on Russian oil, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

EU energy ministers will discuss the price cap proposal on Thursday. According to reports, the proposal instantly created divisions between EU members, thus energy ministers are unlikely to reach an agreement on Thursday. Italy, in turn, said that the mechanism seemed inefficient and could stimulate speculation. And according to Greece, the EU needs a "more realistic" market correction mechanism to tackle rising gas prices.On Tuesday, the European Commission presented a Market Correction Mechanism to curb extreme gas price surges in the European Union. The mechanism implies a price ceiling of 275 euros ($283) for gas futures on the TTF, Europe's main natural gas futures market. The ceiling will be activated only if two criteria are met: first, the gas price exceeds 275 euros for two weeks and, second, the spread between the TTF price and global liquefied natural gas price is 58 euros or more for more than 10 trading days.Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In September, the G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose a price cap on Russian oil and urged all nations to support the initiative. In October, the EU introduced its eighth package of sanctions against Moscow, which included a legislative basis for setting a price cap for maritime shipments of Russian oil to third countries.Moscow, in turn, has pledged to altogether stop exporting Russian oil to countries that impose the price cap.

