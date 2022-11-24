https://sputniknews.com/20221124/eu-energy-ministers-fail-to-decide-on-limiting-gas-prices-hungarian-foreign-minister-says-1104658625.html

EU Energy Ministers Fail to Decide on Limiting Gas Prices, Hungarian Foreign Minister Says

EU Energy Ministers Fail to Decide on Limiting Gas Prices, Hungarian Foreign Minister Says

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - The EU energy ministers did not make any decision regarding the bloc's proposal to curb extreme gas price surges by introducing a cap at a... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-24T13:05+0000

2022-11-24T13:05+0000

2022-11-24T13:05+0000

energy crisis in europe

eu

energy

gas

gas supplies

hungary

peter szijjarto

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102911058_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_730a6c1325ce884720342c1cbec80d9b.jpg

Earlier this week, the EU's executive proposed the price ceiling. It wants the cap to kick in if the front-month price on the Dutch gas exchange TTF exceeds 275 euros for two weeks and if, at the same time, TTF prices are 58 euros higher than the liquefied natural gas global reference price for 10 consecutive trading days.The next meeting on the matter will take place on December 13, the minister added.After the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February, the EU and the US imposed economic sanctions against Moscow, which led to a large-scale energy crisis in Europe.

eu

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gas price cap, eu, europe, european energy crisis, gas edliveries