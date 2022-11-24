https://sputniknews.com/20221124/bollywood-actress-richa-chadha-trolled-over-controversial-galwan-tweet-1104620869.html

Bollywood Actress Richa Chadha Trolled Over Controversial Galwan Tweet

Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in a violent clash on June 15, 2020 in Galwan Valley, marking the first casualties in eastern Ladakh since... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha was brutally trolled on Thursday over her tweet referring to the 2020 Galwan clashes on the border with China.Chadha shared the post on her Twitter account with the caption “Galwan says hi”, which did not go well with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and scores of netizens who said she had outright mocked the Indian Army. “India and Indians respect the Army and the armed forces. When our chief of the army says something we respect that. It is unfortunate that someone from posting something on social media decides to mock the army,” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said.BJP politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned Chadha's post, tweeting in Hindi that “third grade Bollywood actresses like Richa Chadha are insulting the Indian Army for cheap publicity,” and even demanded legal action be initiated against her.As criticism followed, the actress apologized and deleted her tweet.

