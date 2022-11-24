https://sputniknews.com/20221124/bollywood-actress-richa-chadha-trolled-over-controversial-galwan-tweet-1104620869.html
Bollywood Actress Richa Chadha Trolled Over Controversial Galwan Tweet
Bollywood Actress Richa Chadha Trolled Over Controversial Galwan Tweet
Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in a violent clash on June 15, 2020 in Galwan Valley, marking the first casualties in eastern Ladakh since... 24.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-24T10:42+0000
2022-11-24T10:42+0000
2022-11-24T10:42+0000
india
mumbai
bollywood
indian army
politics
domestic politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104629759_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_06f3d6e0375105dae28989f2484abfc6.jpg
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha was brutally trolled on Thursday over her tweet referring to the 2020 Galwan clashes on the border with China.Chadha shared the post on her Twitter account with the caption “Galwan says hi”, which did not go well with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and scores of netizens who said she had outright mocked the Indian Army. “India and Indians respect the Army and the armed forces. When our chief of the army says something we respect that. It is unfortunate that someone from posting something on social media decides to mock the army,” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said.BJP politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned Chadha's post, tweeting in Hindi that “third grade Bollywood actresses like Richa Chadha are insulting the Indian Army for cheap publicity,” and even demanded legal action be initiated against her.As criticism followed, the actress apologized and deleted her tweet.
mumbai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104629759_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_e9561344615feeefe416ff6e20d2cfb9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india china border face-off, galwan valley, indian army, richa chadha, bollywood
india china border face-off, galwan valley, indian army, richa chadha, bollywood
Bollywood Actress Richa Chadha Trolled Over Controversial Galwan Tweet
Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in a violent clash on June 15, 2020 in Galwan Valley, marking the first casualties in eastern Ladakh since 1975.
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha was brutally trolled on Thursday over her tweet referring to the 2020 Galwan clashes on the border with China.
Notably, Northern Army Commander Upendra Dwivedi, in a reaction to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on taking back parts of Kashmir administered by Pakistan, claimed that the Army is “always ready” to take any order from the government and “give them (Pakistan) a befitting reply.”
Chadha shared the post on her Twitter account with the caption “Galwan says hi”, which did not go well with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and scores of netizens who said she had outright mocked the Indian Army.
“India and Indians respect the Army
and the armed forces. When our chief of the army says something we respect that. It is unfortunate that someone from posting something on social media decides to mock the army,” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said.
“Is it correct? Do we even understand the valor that was displayed in Galwan by the soldiers who gave their lives fighting for their motherland? It's unfortunate and condemnable to come out with this kind of post,” he concluded.
BJP politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned Chadha's post, tweeting in Hindi that “third grade Bollywood actresses like Richa Chadha are insulting the Indian Army for cheap publicity,” and even demanded legal action be initiated against her.
As criticism followed, the actress apologized and deleted her tweet.