India's Border Security Force Shoots Down Pakistani Intruder, Another Arrested
India's Border Security Force Shoots Down Pakistani Intruder, Another Arrested
India's intelligence agency has warned of a spike in terrorism incidents in Kashmir this year, while spillovers from Afghanistan also remain a serious challenge for the Indian border security force.
A Pakistan intruder has been killed and another was captured in a separate location along India's western border, the country's Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday. One of the intruders was "aggressively" approaching the fencing in the Arnia sector when he was ordered to stop, but the man refused.The other intruder was captured after crossing the border in the Ramgarh sector of the adjoining Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir union territory, but nothing incriminating was found on him. The BSF are now searching the area.In early November, the Indian Army opened fire at an intruder, killing him in Poonch. The army recovered a mine, a machine gun magazine, and other arms and ammunition besides drugs. “And we are expecting more scalable activity and more attacks on hard targets, and much more trouble (in Kashmir),” Safi Rizvi, a senior official of the Indian Home Ministry said.As per the security agencies, a total of 178 terrorists, including 52 Pakistanis, have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year. They suggest that 135 terrorists are currently operating in the state, primarily of Pakistani origin.
06:19 GMT 22.11.2022
India’s intelligence agency has warned of a spike in terrorism incidents in Kashmir this year, while spillovers from Afghanistan also remain a serious challenge for the Indian border security force.
A Pakistan intruder has been killed and another was captured in a separate location along India's western border, the country's Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday.
One of the intruders was "aggressively" approaching the fencing in the Arnia sector when he was ordered to stop, but the man refused.

“He was challenged to stop but he did not pay any heed. Finding no other alternative, the alert troops fired on him and killed him," a BSF official added.

The other intruder was captured after crossing the border in the Ramgarh sector of the adjoining Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir union territory, but nothing incriminating was found on him. The BSF are now searching the area.
In early November, the Indian Army opened fire at an intruder, killing him in Poonch. The army recovered a mine, a machine gun magazine, and other arms and ammunition besides drugs.

On October 28, India’s intelligence bureau explained to UN members that the number of terror bases across the India–Pakistan border has increased 50 percent since the beginning of this year.

“And we are expecting more scalable activity and more attacks on hard targets, and much more trouble (in Kashmir),” Safi Rizvi, a senior official of the Indian Home Ministry said.
As per the security agencies, a total of 178 terrorists, including 52 Pakistanis, have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year. They suggest that 135 terrorists are currently operating in the state, primarily of Pakistani origin.
