India's Border Security Force Shoots Down Pakistani Intruder, Another Arrested

India's intelligence agency has warned of a spike in terrorism incidents in Kashmir this year, while spillovers from Afghanistan also remain a serious...

A Pakistan intruder has been killed and another was captured in a separate location along India's western border, the country's Border Security Force (BSF) said on Tuesday. One of the intruders was "aggressively" approaching the fencing in the Arnia sector when he was ordered to stop, but the man refused.The other intruder was captured after crossing the border in the Ramgarh sector of the adjoining Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir union territory, but nothing incriminating was found on him. The BSF are now searching the area.In early November, the Indian Army opened fire at an intruder, killing him in Poonch. The army recovered a mine, a machine gun magazine, and other arms and ammunition besides drugs. “And we are expecting more scalable activity and more attacks on hard targets, and much more trouble (in Kashmir),” Safi Rizvi, a senior official of the Indian Home Ministry said.As per the security agencies, a total of 178 terrorists, including 52 Pakistanis, have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year. They suggest that 135 terrorists are currently operating in the state, primarily of Pakistani origin.

