https://sputniknews.com/20221123/rise-and-shine-scientists-point-at-4-factors-that-will-help-you-wake-up-easier-1104574224.html

Rise And Shine: Scientists Point at 4 Factors That Will Help You Wake Up Easier

Rise And Shine: Scientists Point at 4 Factors That Will Help You Wake Up Easier

Scientists indicate that “wake-up rules” may be important for the general public and specifically for those who work in jobs where a single mistake can prove... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T10:17+0000

2022-11-23T10:17+0000

2022-11-23T10:17+0000

health

sleep

psychology

scientific research

glucose

sport

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092844547_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_d2808a826ba203ab411bcd8d91924301.jpg

Sleeping longer hours and waking later contribute to higher morning alertness, according to research published in Nature Communications by Raphael Vallat of the University of California, Berkeley and his research team. Their general rule is: the better and longer you sleep, the more you are alert.The second factor is the amount of exercise you get the day before. The more you move during the day and the less you move at night, the better you sleep. The better you sleep, the more alert you are after waking up.The third factor is breakfast. The more carbohydrates you eat, the more focused you are. On the contrary, a protein-packed breakfast decreases one's level of alertness. The last factor is the level of sugar in your blood. The lower the blood glucose response is, the better you feel after you wake up.More than 830 people participated in the study. The majority of them were twins, which helped filter out genetic variations. The study continued for two weeks. During this period, volunteers rated their alertness, while other factors were carefully monitored. Scientists admit that their research is not perfect since volunteers simply ranked their level of alertness; it was not measured by any scientific means.Nevertheless, they believe that their research is important since it can help lots of people to be alert and feel better in the morning, including people with hazardous occupations – and in this case the research may save lives. They stress that they have identified the factors that can be modified.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

research, sleep, neuroscience, health, psychology