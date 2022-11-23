https://sputniknews.com/20221123/foreign-traces-in-irans-protests-1104609994.html

Foreign Traces in Iran's Protests

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman of Kurdish origin, was detained in Tehran by the Guidance Patrol and sent for an explanatory interview to a station...

The young woman later suffered a heart attack at the police center, after which she was immediately taken to a hospital. Three days later, she died. The girl's sudden death sparked the anger of Iranian youth, and residents rushed to blame the morality police for the assault against the girl. As a result, Iranians in various cities across the country began to gather in the streets to protest, demanding an explanation for Mahsa Amini's death.In just two days, the protests escalated into riots and bloody clashes with law enforcement and are still going on in a number of provinces.Iranian authorities claim that these protests bear a western trace:According to Iranian authorities, the United Kingdom played the most important role in destabilizing the situation in Iran. The London-controlled Persian-language media (BBC Persian and Iran International) have been the most vocal in urging people to take to the streets of Iran and resist law enforcement.In response, Iran imposed personal sanctions against these British media outlets "for actions that led to riots, violence and terrorist attacks against the Iranian people," and recognized BBC Persian and Iran International as terrorist organizations.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

iran

