https://sputniknews.com/20221123/fears-of-economic-catastrophe-loom-amid-railway-strike-turmoil--1104559461.html

Fears of Economic Catastrophe Loom Amid Railway Strike Turmoil

Fears of Economic Catastrophe Loom Amid Railway Strike Turmoil

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including a looming... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-23T09:20+0000

2022-11-23T09:20+0000

2022-11-23T09:20+0000

fault lines

turkey

kurdish problem

syria

elon musk

twitter

strike

railway

g20

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/16/1104559608_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_36e3681810f8d94cde236011536270df.png

Fears of economic catastrophe loom amid railway strike turmoil On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including a looming railway strike in the U.S.

Karin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy AnalystKristen Ruby - President of Ruby Media Group and Social Media ConsultantDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalSenator Ted Harvey - Chairman of StopJoe.comIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq against what they called an antiterrorism campaign with former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Karin Kneissl.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Kristen Ruby about Elon Musk's move to counteract sex trafficking happening on Twitter.Later in the hour, Fault Lines hosts discussed the railway union’s rejection of Biden's agreement by the and a possible strike with crippling effects to the economy with David Tawil.In the final hour, Fault Lines discussed with Senator Ted Harvey the new special counsel for January 6 investigations and the ongoing witch hunt against ex-President Trump.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

turkey

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

turkey, kurdish problem, syria, elon musk, twitter, strike, railway, g20, donald trump, doj, radio, аудио