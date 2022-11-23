https://sputniknews.com/20221123/fears-of-economic-catastrophe-loom-amid-railway-strike-turmoil--1104559461.html
Fears of Economic Catastrophe Loom Amid Railway Strike Turmoil
Fears of economic catastrophe loom amid railway strike turmoil
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including a looming railway strike in the U.S.
Karin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy AnalystKristen Ruby - President of Ruby Media Group and Social Media ConsultantDavid Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain CapitalSenator Ted Harvey - Chairman of StopJoe.comIn the first hour, Fault Lines discussed Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq against what they called an antiterrorism campaign with former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Karin Kneissl.In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Kristen Ruby about Elon Musk's move to counteract sex trafficking happening on Twitter.Later in the hour, Fault Lines hosts discussed the railway union’s rejection of Biden's agreement by the and a possible strike with crippling effects to the economy with David Tawil.In the final hour, Fault Lines discussed with Senator Ted Harvey the new special counsel for January 6 investigations and the ongoing witch hunt against ex-President Trump.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas discussed several domestic and international topics, including a looming railway strike in the US.
Karin Kneissl - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria and Energy Analyst
Kristen Ruby - President of Ruby Media Group and Social Media Consultant
David Tawil - Co-founder of ProChain Capital
Senator Ted Harvey - Chairman of StopJoe.com
In the first hour, Fault Lines discussed Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq against what they called an antiterrorism campaign with former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Karin Kneissl.
In the second hour, the hosts spoke with Kristen Ruby about Elon Musk's move to counteract sex trafficking happening on Twitter.
Later in the hour, Fault Lines hosts discussed the railway union’s rejection of Biden's agreement by the and a possible strike with crippling effects to the economy with David Tawil.
In the final hour, Fault Lines discussed with Senator Ted Harvey the new special counsel for January 6 investigations and the ongoing witch hunt against ex-President Trump.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.