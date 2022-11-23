https://sputniknews.com/20221123/days-after-returning-from-rehab-delhi-man-murders-his-entire-family-1104570199.html

Days After Returning From Rehab, Delhi Man Murders His Entire Family

Though the murder's motive is yet to be ascertained, an initial inquiry suggests the accused often used to quarrel with his family. He reportedly killed them... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International

A 25-year-old man, Keshav, allegedly stabbed his entire family to death in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Tuesday night, just a few days after returning from a rehabilitation center, police said on Wednesday.Following some alleged altercations, Keshav murdered his parents, 18-year-old sister, and 75-year-old grandmother using a sharp object to attack them multiple times before slitting their throats.Later on, Keshav's relatives caught him while he was trying to flee and handed him over to the police.Police have also said a preliminary investigation suggests that Keshav was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime. Meanwhile, the bodies of the family have been sent for autopsy for further details.

