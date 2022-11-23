https://sputniknews.com/20221123/days-after-returning-from-rehab-delhi-man-murders-his-entire-family-1104570199.html
Days After Returning From Rehab, Delhi Man Murders His Entire Family
Days After Returning From Rehab, Delhi Man Murders His Entire Family
Though the murder's motive is yet to be ascertained, an initial inquiry suggests the accused often used to quarrel with his family. He reportedly killed them... 23.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-23T08:01+0000
2022-11-23T08:01+0000
2022-11-23T08:01+0000
india
delhi
new delhi
murder
murder
murder
murder suspect
mass murder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102960/40/1029604004_0:293:5616:3452_1920x0_80_0_0_7013ca526f8a3395fb9386c0b8c4c981.jpg
A 25-year-old man, Keshav, allegedly stabbed his entire family to death in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Tuesday night, just a few days after returning from a rehabilitation center, police said on Wednesday.Following some alleged altercations, Keshav murdered his parents, 18-year-old sister, and 75-year-old grandmother using a sharp object to attack them multiple times before slitting their throats.Later on, Keshav's relatives caught him while he was trying to flee and handed him over to the police.Police have also said a preliminary investigation suggests that Keshav was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime. Meanwhile, the bodies of the family have been sent for autopsy for further details.
delhi
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102960/40/1029604004_312:0:5304:3744_1920x0_80_0_0_a114861cc19b4162063f6e30e022515e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
palam murder, delhi murder, man murder his family, rehab man killed his family, horror murder, murder case in delhi
palam murder, delhi murder, man murder his family, rehab man killed his family, horror murder, murder case in delhi
Days After Returning From Rehab, Delhi Man Murders His Entire Family
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Though the murder's motive is yet to be ascertained, an initial inquiry suggests the accused often used to quarrel with his family. He reportedly killed them in their sleep.
A 25-year-old man, Keshav, allegedly stabbed his entire family
to death in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Tuesday night, just a few days after returning from a rehabilitation center, police said on Wednesday.
Following some alleged altercations, Keshav murdered his parents, 18-year-old sister, and 75-year-old grandmother using a sharp object to attack them multiple times before slitting their throats
.
Sharing the details of the crime, Delhi Police officials said they received a call from Keshav’s relatives, who lived in the same building around 10:30 pm on Tuesday about a quarrel on the first floor in the Palam area.
Later on, Keshav's relatives caught him while he was trying to flee and handed him over to the police.
Police have also said a preliminary investigation suggests that Keshav was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crime. Meanwhile, the bodies of the family have been sent for autopsy for further details.