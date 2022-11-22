https://sputniknews.com/20221122/ukraine-executes-russian-prisoners-canadian-woman-chooses-death-over-poverty-gop-china-hawks-1104518555.html

Ukraine Executes Russian Prisoners; Canadian Woman Chooses Death Over Poverty; GOP China Hawks

Ukraine Executes Russian Prisoners; Canadian Woman Chooses Death Over Poverty; GOP China Hawks

The New York Times has admitted that videos showing Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian prisoners are authentic. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine Executes Russian Prisoners; Canadian Woman Chooses Death Over Poverty; GOP China Hawks

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The New York Times has admitted that videos showing Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian prisoners are authentic. Also, The US and Russia are holding new START treaty talks.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Economic ties between the US and China continue to deteriorate. Also, Kamala Harris travels to the Philippines to build a coalition against China.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the missile that landed in Poland. The danger of a nuclear apocalypse became more apparent last week as a group of irresponsible war hawks in Europe tried to ignite a confrontation between Russia and NATO.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss Canada. A Canadian woman requested to be put to death rather than face the poverty of the neoliberal capitalist system in her nation.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Turkey has launched airstrikes against Kurdish forces in Syria, apparently in retaliation for a terrorist attack in Istanbul. Also, the number of Israelis killed by Palestinians has been the highest since 2008.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Moves by the Federal Reserve seem set to throw the US into a deep recession, increasing unemployment and slamming the stock market.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the GOP taking over the house. GOP leaders look to increase tensions between the US and China. Also, Kevin McCarthy wants to go after Ilhan Omar for criticizing Israel.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the EU economy. Germans are warned of major power cuts this winter. Also, protests are growing, and the UK political and economic landscape is experiencing catastrophic instability.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

