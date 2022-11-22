https://sputniknews.com/20221122/russian-finance-ministry-pays-coupons-on-eurobonds-maturing-in-2027-and-2032-in-rubles-1104541222.html

Russian Finance Ministry Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Maturing in 2027 and 2032 in Rubles

The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign eurobonds maturing in 2027 and 2032 in the national...

economy

russia

ruble

eurobonds

The paying agent for Eurobonds — NCO JSC National Settlement Depository — received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 2.3 billion rubles ($37.9 million), the ministry said in a statement.In October, the Ministry also said that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2042 in rubles.

