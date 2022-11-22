International
WATCH: Football Fans Gather in Buenos Aires to Watch Argentina-Saudi Arabia World Cup Match
Russian Finance Ministry Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Maturing in 2027 and 2032 in Rubles
Russian Finance Ministry Pays Coupons on Eurobonds Maturing in 2027 and 2032 in Rubles
The paying agent for Eurobonds — NCO JSC National Settlement Depository — received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 2.3 billion rubles ($37.9 million), the ministry said in a statement.In October, the Ministry also said that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2042 in rubles.
11:04 GMT 22.11.2022
A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of St. Basil cathedral in central Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that it had paid the coupons on sovereign eurobonds maturing in 2027 and 2032 in the national currency.
The paying agent for Eurobonds — NCO JSC National Settlement Depository — received funds to pay coupon income in the amount of 2.3 billion rubles ($37.9 million), the ministry said in a statement.
"Thus, the obligations to service Russian government securities were fulfilled by the Russian Ministry of Finance in full," the ministry added.
In October, the Ministry also said that it had paid the coupons on sovereign Eurobonds maturing in 2042 in rubles.
