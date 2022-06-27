https://sputniknews.com/20220627/foreign-holders-of-russian-bonds-could-sue-us-eu-over-asset-blockage-french-economist-says-1096720934.html

Foreign Holders of Russian Bonds Could Sue US, EU Over Asset Blockage, French Economist Says

Foreign Holders of Russian Bonds Could Sue US, EU Over Asset Blockage, French Economist Says

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Foreign holders of Russian Eurobonds could take the Americans and Europeans to court for blocking Russian interest payments, a fake... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T15:29+0000

2022-06-27T15:29+0000

2022-06-27T15:29+0000

business

russia

sanctions

west

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104212/80/1042128035_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_87dd837c94bec3d148b30b0ec6cd3583.jpg

"Such a blockage is not a default and the financial world knows it very well. Russia is, of course, willing to pay. It is fundamentally illegal and the bond holders around the world that are hit by this 'sanction' imposed by the US and the Europeans could and should file a complaint in international courts," he said.The Paris-based financial expert suggested they would have a strong case for winning but the legal battle would probably take 5 to 10 years. Gave said he was confident that Russia had ample cash to pay. Until now, the Russian central bank has always found a way to bypass Western financial curbs to pay to foreign bond holders but in this instance, he said, it seems Russia tried to pay in rubles but the bonds in question do not allow payments in other currencies than the dollar."The Russian currency is at its strongest level against the dollar since May 2015... So the value of the ruble is not in question. What is in question is the Western financial sanctions that will have heavy repercussions for the West too," the economist predicted.US news agencies have labeled it Russia's first default on external debt since 1918. Russia has argued that it not a genuine default since it can and is willing to pay and accused international financial institutions of blocking payment transactions. The Finance Ministry has also stressed that payments have been made in full and in accordance with the terms under which the eurobonds were issued.

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/russian-finance-ministry-dismisses-media-reports-on-default-says-payments-made-in-full-1096708645.html

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

business, russia, sanctions, west, us