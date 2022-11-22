International
WATCH: Football Fans Gather in Buenos Aires to Watch Argentina-Saudi Arabia World Cup Match
- Sputnik International, 1920
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
https://sputniknews.com/20221122/rail-strike-imminent-lgbtq-nightclub-shooting-holmes-sentencing-1104515300.html
Rail Strike Imminent, LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting, Holmes Sentencing
Rail Strike Imminent, LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting, Holmes Sentencing
More unions reject the White House-brokered rail deal, Colorado experiences another mass shooting, and Twitter survives the weekend. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T04:23+0000
2022-11-22T09:23+0000
political misfits
twitter
ukraine
labor union
climate change
radio
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104515154_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_93d4ddd4824bd360064e6ce5e9bfe77b.png
Rail Strike Imminent, LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting, Holmes Sentencing
More unions reject the White House-brokered rail deal, Colorado experiences another mass shooting, and Twitter survives the weekend.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, videos surfacing of Ukrainian armed forces killing POWs, the ongoing difficulty of enforcing sanctions toward Russia in Europe, and newfound anti-Saudi sentiment in Washington.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses Twitter’s recent measures to combat sexual exploitation of children on the site, and ever more acute content and security vulnerabilities resulting from staffing shortages at Twitter.Scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology Guy McPherson discusses the droughts in the Colorado and Mississippi rivers, what a megadrought means for agriculture across the United States, stresses on the Ogallala aquifer in the Midwest, and the inaction of COP27 on climate change.Former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States Bruce Fein discusses the naming of a special counsel to take over the investigation of Donald Trump, whether the man named to the job has the right credentials for, and allegations of more leaks coming out of the Supreme Court.The Misfits also discuss the kick-off of the Qatar World Cup in 2022, the sentencing of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentencing, a major earthquake in Indonesia, and the Japanese government’s attempt to regulate religious donations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104515154_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3282312ae46309b7343cdffbdcbaf31d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, ukraine, labor union, climate change, аудио, radio, shooting
twitter, ukraine, labor union, climate change, аудио, radio, shooting

Rail Strike Imminent, LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting, Holmes Sentencing

04:23 GMT 22.11.2022 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 22.11.2022)
Political Misfits
Rail Strike Imminent, LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting, Holmes Sentencing
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
More unions reject the White House-brokered rail deal, Colorado experiences another mass shooting, and Twitter survives the weekend.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, videos surfacing of Ukrainian armed forces killing POWs, the ongoing difficulty of enforcing sanctions toward Russia in Europe, and newfound anti-Saudi sentiment in Washington.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses Twitter’s recent measures to combat sexual exploitation of children on the site, and ever more acute content and security vulnerabilities resulting from staffing shortages at Twitter.
Scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology Guy McPherson discusses the droughts in the Colorado and Mississippi rivers, what a megadrought means for agriculture across the United States, stresses on the Ogallala aquifer in the Midwest, and the inaction of COP27 on climate change.
Former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States Bruce Fein discusses the naming of a special counsel to take over the investigation of Donald Trump, whether the man named to the job has the right credentials for, and allegations of more leaks coming out of the Supreme Court.
The Misfits also discuss the kick-off of the Qatar World Cup in 2022, the sentencing of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentencing, a major earthquake in Indonesia, and the Japanese government’s attempt to regulate religious donations.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала