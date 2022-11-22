https://sputniknews.com/20221122/rail-strike-imminent-lgbtq-nightclub-shooting-holmes-sentencing-1104515300.html
Rail Strike Imminent, LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting, Holmes Sentencing
More unions reject the White House-brokered rail deal, Colorado experiences another mass shooting, and Twitter survives the weekend. 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, videos surfacing of Ukrainian armed forces killing POWs, the ongoing difficulty of enforcing sanctions toward Russia in Europe, and newfound anti-Saudi sentiment in Washington.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses Twitter’s recent measures to combat sexual exploitation of children on the site, and ever more acute content and security vulnerabilities resulting from staffing shortages at Twitter.Scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology Guy McPherson discusses the droughts in the Colorado and Mississippi rivers, what a megadrought means for agriculture across the United States, stresses on the Ogallala aquifer in the Midwest, and the inaction of COP27 on climate change.Former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States Bruce Fein discusses the naming of a special counsel to take over the investigation of Donald Trump, whether the man named to the job has the right credentials for, and allegations of more leaks coming out of the Supreme Court.The Misfits also discuss the kick-off of the Qatar World Cup in 2022, the sentencing of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentencing, a major earthquake in Indonesia, and the Japanese government’s attempt to regulate religious donations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, videos surfacing of Ukrainian armed forces killing POWs, the ongoing difficulty of enforcing sanctions toward Russia in Europe, and newfound anti-Saudi sentiment in Washington.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses Twitter’s recent measures to combat sexual exploitation of children on the site, and ever more acute content and security vulnerabilities resulting from staffing shortages at Twitter.
Scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology Guy McPherson discusses the droughts in the Colorado and Mississippi rivers, what a megadrought means for agriculture across the United States, stresses on the Ogallala aquifer in the Midwest, and the inaction of COP27 on climate change.
Former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States Bruce Fein discusses the naming of a special counsel to take over the investigation of Donald Trump, whether the man named to the job has the right credentials for, and allegations of more leaks coming out of the Supreme Court.
The Misfits also discuss the kick-off of the Qatar World Cup in 2022, the sentencing of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentencing, a major earthquake in Indonesia, and the Japanese government’s attempt to regulate religious donations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.