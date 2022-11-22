https://sputniknews.com/20221122/powerful-magnitude-7-earthquake-strikes-solomon-islands-tsunami-warning-issued---usgs-1104519867.html

Powerful Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Solomon Islands, Tsunami Warning issued - USGS

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday and has since prompted a tsunami warning, a bulletin from the US Geological Survey has revealed.Registers recorded the quake as initially striking as a magnitude 7.3; however, it was later revised to a magnitude 7. The event is said to have emerged from a 13.6-kilometer depth.An alert issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, reported that "hazardous tsunami waves" up to one meter above the tide level were being forecasted for some coasts in the region.The nonprofit European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre later documented an aftershock measuring in at a magnitude 6.0. The agency noted the second quake came about four minutes after the initial earthquake.Details on potential structural damages, or injures and fatalities remain uncertain.The latest report comes after a magnitude 5.6 quake struck Indonesia's West Java province and caused the deaths over 160 individuals. The Monday earthquake had hit at a depth of 10 kilometers.The country's National Disaster Management Agency reported earlier that over 700 residents had sustained injuries, and that thousands had been left displaced after mass structural damages.

