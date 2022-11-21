International
Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 62, Authorities Say
Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 62, Authorities Say
According the latest report, as of 19:34 local time (12:34 GMT), 62 people were reported dead, with at least 25 people still remaining under debris.More than 2,000 houses were damaged in Cianjur Regency, the agency added.Previous reports said that the earthquake killed 46 people and caused injuries to 700, with 70% of them in serious condition.The earthquake occurred about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southeast of the country's capital Jakarta.
Indonesia Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 62, Authorities Say

15:30 GMT 21.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / STRA man stands beside damaged houses following an earthquake in Cianjur on November 21, 2022.
A man stands beside damaged houses following an earthquake in Cianjur on November 21, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / STR
