https://sputniknews.com/20221122/irans-atomic-energy-organization-says-increases-production-of-60-enriched-uranium-1104557397.html

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Says Increases Production of 60% Enriched Uranium

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Says Increases Production of 60% Enriched Uranium

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Tuesday that the country had increased or started the production of uranium enriched... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-22T16:18+0000

2022-11-22T16:18+0000

2022-11-22T16:18+0000

world

iran

atomic energy

nuclear energy

uranium enrichment

natanz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0c/1082609346_0:257:2731:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_8e4802369bc709fd382bb107ca69e2fa.jpg

According to the AEOI, stockpiles of an enriched uranium had increased at the Natanz Enrichment Complex, with the production of 60% enriched uranium starting at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as well.The organization also noted that it had installed a new generation of centrifuges at the plant to ensure a more efficient enrichment.On November 17, the IAEA Board of Governor adopted a resolution, drafted by the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, by 26 votes in favor, 2 against and 5 abstentions. The document obligated Iran to cooperate with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites.Earlier in the week, Iranian authorities vowed to drastically review its cooperation with the IAEA and its nuclear activity in response to the resolution.

https://sputniknews.com/20221019/why-are-the-us-and-eu-upending-the-iran-nuclear-deal-1102076571.html

iran

natanz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, atomic energy organization of iran (aeoi) , urnium enrichment, atomic energy, nuclear energy, natanz npp, natanz nuclear power plant