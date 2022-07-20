https://sputniknews.com/20220720/us-cia-director-iran-never-resumed-nuclear-weapons-program-1097635403.html

US CIA Director: Iran Never Resumed Nuclear Weapons Program

US CIA Director: Iran Never Resumed Nuclear Weapons Program

In 2018, the US unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and six other nations, claiming without evidence that Tehran had secretly resumed...

William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), said on Wednesday that contrary to four years of claims by Washington, Iran never resumed the nuclear weapons program it abandoned in 2004."Our best intelligence judgment is that the Iranians have not resumed the weaponization effort that they had underway up until 2004 and then suspended, so that's something, obviously we at CIA and across the US intelligence community keep a very, very sharp focus on," Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.Burns said the same thing in December at the Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council, according to CBS News.However, that hasn't stopped senior US officials from repeatedly claiming, even in the Biden administration in which Burns serves, that Iran has been nearing a "breakout" point and would be capable of building a nuclear bomb within weeks. For Israeli officials, the claims go back even further.Israeli military intelligence actually reached a similar conclusion last fall, with director Maj. Gen. Tamir Hayman telling Israel's Walla News at the time that "To the best of our knowledge, the directive has not changed and they are not heading toward a breakout. They are not heading toward a bomb right now: It may be in the distant future.""There is an enriched amount [of uranium] in volumes that we have not seen before and it is disturbing", Hayman said. "At the same time, in all other aspects of the Iranian nuclear project, we see no progress - not in the weapons project, in the financial area, not in any other sector."MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

