Cuban President Says Moscow Can Always Rely on Havana, Condemns Western Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia can always rely on Cuba, as Havana condemns sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

Diaz-Canel added that Cuba has a great love for Russia and condemned Western sanctions that have been imposed against both Moscow and Havana in recent years.The Cuban president took part in the ceremony alongside the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko.Later in the day, the Cuban leader will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin to discuss different bilateral topics, including certain aspects of military-technical cooperation between the countries, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.Putin and Diaz-Canel will also take part in a ceremony in Moscow to unveil a monument to Fidel Castro, one of the fathers of the Cuban revolutionary movement, who was the country's leader from 1959 to 2008 and died in 2016.The Cuban president is visiting Russia accompanied by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz and other high-ranking officials.

