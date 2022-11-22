https://sputniknews.com/20221122/russian-president-putin-and-cuban-president-diaz-canel-meet-in-moscow-1104543946.html

Russian President Putin and Cuban President Diaz-Canel Meet in Moscow

The head of the Caribbean nation came to Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart and participate in several other events, including the unveiling of... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel hold a bilateral meeting.Previously, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the two presidents may discuss certain aspects of the countries' military-technical cooperation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

