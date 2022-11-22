https://sputniknews.com/20221122/russian-president-putin-and-cuban-president-diaz-canel-meet-in-moscow-1104543946.html
Russian President Putin and Cuban President Diaz-Canel Meet in Moscow
Russian President Putin and Cuban President Diaz-Canel Meet in Moscow
The head of the Caribbean nation came to Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart and participate in several other events, including the unveiling of... 22.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-22T13:07+0000
2022-11-22T13:07+0000
2022-11-22T13:09+0000
russia
russia
cuba
vladimir putin
miguel díaz-canel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092003279_0:0:3179:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_d44da303a6207c193f6ed3279526f0c7.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel hold a bilateral meeting.Previously, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the two presidents may discuss certain aspects of the countries' military-technical cooperation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/03/1092003279_89:0:2820:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3d079f9a81bfa0665db11a9340923b6.jpg
Russian President Putin and Cuban President Diaz-Canel Meet in Moscow
Russian President Putin and Cuban President Diaz-Canel Meet in Moscow
2022-11-22T13:07+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
putin-canel meeting, cuban president in moscow, cuban president meets putin, russia-cuba relations
putin-canel meeting, cuban president in moscow, cuban president meets putin, russia-cuba relations
Russian President Putin and Cuban President Diaz-Canel Meet in Moscow
13:07 GMT 22.11.2022 (Updated: 13:09 GMT 22.11.2022)
The head of the Caribbean nation came to Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart and participate in several other events, including the unveiling of a monument to the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel hold a bilateral meeting.
Previously, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the two presidents may discuss certain aspects of the countries' military-technical cooperation.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!