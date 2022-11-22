International
Russian President Putin and Cuban President Diaz-Canel Meet in Moscow
Russian President Putin and Cuban President Diaz-Canel Meet in Moscow
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel hold a bilateral meeting.Previously, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the two presidents may discuss certain aspects of the countries' military-technical cooperation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
13:07 GMT 22.11.2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel during their meeting at Novo-Ogarevo residence, outside Moscow, Russia.
The head of the Caribbean nation came to Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart and participate in several other events, including the unveiling of a monument to the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel hold a bilateral meeting.
Previously, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the two presidents may discuss certain aspects of the countries' military-technical cooperation.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
