AAP Lawmaker Beaten Up in Public Amid Claims of Poll Ballot Corruption

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has upped the ante against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after a video of its lawmaker Gulab Singh Yadav being beaten up in public in Delhi went viral.The BJP suggests the fight came as a "backlash" from AAP workers over the ticket sale ahead of civic body polls, scheduled to be held on December 4.According to media reports on Tuesday, Yadav, who represents Matiala in the Delhi assembly, was holding a meeting with party workers in the Shyam Vihar area at around 8 p.m. (IST) on Monday, when trouble broke out.As Yadav tried to dash out, the workers gave chase and rained blows on him. The lawmaker was finally seen running away, with the workers in hot pursuit.“AAP worker Sumit Shokeen first gave a huge amount of money for a ticket in MCD elections and now second time just six months back he gave INR 10.5 million ($128,387) to Gulab Singh Yadav but was not given an MCD ticket because the ticket was sold to someone else for INR 20 million ($244,658),” Vice President of BJP for Delhi unit Sunil Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also shared the video, adding: “AAP lawmaker from Matiala constituency Gulab Singh Yadav being thrashed by angry workers of his own party for selling tickets. I hope that Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t loses his memory because he is the kingpin of all these corrupt people.”On November 21, Patra had shared two videos reportedly shot by AAP volunteer talking to one of the functionaries of her party about paying money in lieu of a ticket.The civic body polls will be held on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.

