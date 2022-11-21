https://sputniknews.com/20221121/new-bjp-video-suggests-poll-ballot-corruption-in-delhi-civic-elections-1104485961.html

New BJP Video Suggests Poll Ballot Corruption in Delhi Civic Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released another video, accusing AAP of indulging in bribery by allegedly taking money from individuals seeking poll tickets to contest upcoming civic elections.Addressing a press conference in Delhi, where the video was reportedly played, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that it is “mother of all sting operations”, alleging that AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal are deeply involved in corruption.In the footage, reportedly shot by AAP volunteer Bindu Shriram, APP functionary Punit Goel and a person named Dinesh Saraf are heard telling Bindu to pay INR 8 million ($97,819) in lieu of a poll ticket from Ward no.54 Rohini-D.In another video shot in a car, Shriram is seeking confirmation of the bribe from senior AAP politician R.R. Pathania.According to the BJP spokesperson, “These leaders including Pathania and Goel have links with a five-member committee of the AAP that was associated with ticket distribution. AAP (Environment) minister Gopal Rai, lawmakers Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi as well as Adil Khan are the members of this committee.”Goel is the in-charge of that seat and is believed to be a close aide of Delhi minister Gopal Rai, Saraf is purportedly a relative of AAP parliamentarian Sushil Gupta and Pathania is the incharge of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and the convenor of the Delhi AAP SC/ST wing.Last week, the BJP released a video of AAP politician Mukesh Goel demanding INR 10 million ($122,288) from a junior engineer of the civic body for giving gifts to party leaders.However, Goel refuted the allegations and said the video was "concocted" and that his party would take a legal action against the same.Elections for Delhi’s civic body, MCD, will be held on December 4.

